New road to connect Puthalapattu-Naidupeta highway with Cherlopalli-Alipiri bypass

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P. SUBRAMANYAM
Published Nov 5, 2022, 12:43 am IST
Updated Nov 5, 2022, 12:45 am IST
The new road would help reduce traffic congestion in the city. It would also provide access to pilgrims to the newly-renovated temple for Sri Vakulamatha, Lord Venkateswara's foster mother on Peruru hillock. — Representational Image/DC
TIRUPATI: A new road would be developed in a bid to provide easy access to devotees arriving via the Chennai and Bengaluru routes to the Tirumala and avoid traffic congestions in Tirupati. The road would link the Naidupeta-Puthalapattu national highway and the Cherlopalli-Alipiri bypass road.

The Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA), the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the Tirupati district administration would jointly execute this 80-feet project. It would link the highway (near Vakulamatha temple) with the Cherlopalli junction, which in turn connects Alipiri, the gateway of Tirumala hills.

This proposed 1.5 km-long link road was contemplated at a recent coordination committee meeting attended by minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, TUDA chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, TTD executive officer Dharma Reddy and Tirupati collector Venkataramana Reddy. TTD will fund the project while the district administration will take up land acquisition and provide compensation to the land-owners.

The new road would help reduce traffic congestion in the city. It would also provide access to pilgrims to the newly-renovated temple for Sri Vakulamatha, Lord Venkateswara's foster mother on Peruru hillock.

The new road would also reduce the problems being faced by commuters during VIP movement from Renigunta airport to Alipiri. These convoys, which used to reach Alipiri via SPMVV university, Padmavathi Guest House, SV University and Vedic University, would be diverted via the new road that passes along the rear side of Peruru tank to Cherlopalli junction via Pudipatla. It would not enter the city.

According to the officials, the coordination committee has been decided to acquire 15 acres of land – including 10 acres from private parties -- for the construction of the road.

As per the initial estimate, the erection would cost around Rs 60 crore. The new road would be aligned with the master plan of TUDA. The project would be initiated soon and completed by March next.

Tags: tirupati urban development authority, tirumala tirupati devasthanams (ttd)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


