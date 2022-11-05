All journalists will get housing sites, promises MLA Kranthi Kiran

Hyderabad: Giving an assurance that all journalists would get housing sites, Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists Housing Society (JNJHS) president and MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had strived to solve the long-pending issues on journalists’ house sites.

The society on Saturday passed a resolution unanimously extending gratitude to Chandrashekar Rao for resolving the legal issues pertaining to their housing sites.

Speaking on the occasion, Kiran said that the Chief Minister gave importance to journalists and their issues.

"The legal battle has been solved with the intervention of the Chief Minister and comes as a huge relief to journalists. All journalists will get housing sites and I will take care of the issue. I requested members of the society not to trust rumours in connection with housing sites. The land allocated to the society belongs to it and its members," Kiran said.

Senior journalist Palle Ravi said that the state government was committed to providing housing sites to all journalists.

CEO N. Vamsi Srinivas, the Chief of Bureau of Deccan Chronicle, said that the apex court verdict on journalists' housing sites had helped the journalist community get benefits. The then Chief Justice of India Justice N.V. Ramana had delivered a historic judgment in this regard.

The general body passed a resolution expressing its gratitude to Justice Ramana for coming to their aid. Senior journalists Nemani Bhaskar, Ravikanth Reddy, Jyothi Prasad and others participated.

Meanwhile, Vamsi Srinivas was elected as director of the JNJHS in Saturday’s election. A total of 859 votes were polled of which two were invalid. Vamsi Srinivas secured 596 votes while Uday obtained 255 votes and Ramesh Babu got six votes. Vamsi Srinivas won with a resounding 351 votes majority.