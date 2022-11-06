  
Nation Other News 05 Nov 2022 Hyderabad set to mak ...
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad set to make rear seat belts mandatory

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Nov 6, 2022, 1:36 am IST
Updated Nov 6, 2022, 7:43 am IST
The traffic police intends to make seat belts compulsory for rear seat passengers in four wheelers. (Representational image: Twitter)
 The traffic police intends to make seat belts compulsory for rear seat passengers in four wheelers. (Representational image: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: As a consequence of industrialist Cyrus Mistry’s fatal road accident on September 4 in Maharashtra, the traffic police intends to make seat belts compulsory for rear seat passengers in four wheelers.

DCP Traffic (I) N. Prakash Reddy said that police would take up a drive to create awareness on the need for rear passengers to wear seat belts after a week, and would start penalising motorists from November 14.

A senior official of Hyderabad traffic police said cars which are not equipped with seat belts for the rear seat needed to get them fitted.

Following Cyrus Mistry’s death, the Union road transport ministry had made it mandatory for all car manufacturers to install seat belts for rear passengers. Mistry was also found to be sitting in the rear seat without wearing a seat belt.

Following this, the Mumbai police last month first made it compulsory for rear passengers to wear the belts, followed by the Karnataka police. In Mumbai, 185 citizens were fined for violating the rule on the first day it was implemented. Though Telangana is following suit, its implementation remains a challenge as most motorists in the rear seats, as well as a lot of them even in the front seat, do not wear seat belts across the country.

Aditi Sharma, whose family often commutes in a car, said her family members, even in the front seats, would not wear seat belts. To stop the seat belt alarm from going off, they insert the seat belt buckle into the groove from behind the sea

She said she also knew of people who had purchased only buckles and fixed them to the groove so as to prevent the alarm. Apart from this, some older models of cars may not have seat belts installed for rear seats, she said.

...
Tags: cyrus mistry, seat belts, hyderabad traffic police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 06 November 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Passenger entitled to claim insurance even if not wearing seat belt
Cyrus Mistry and co-passenger killed in car crash did not wear seat belts: Police

Latest From Nation

Narayana Swamy recalled the service of Kattamanchi Balakrishna Reddy for the development of mango crop and pulp industry in Chittoor district. — DCImage

Support assured for mango based industries in Chittoor

Minister K.T. Rama Rao interacts with innovators who received awards at an event to mark the foundation day of T-Hub in Hyderabad. — DC

T-Hub made Telangana national technology hub: KTR

Kamalakar (in picture) said while YSR Telangana Party president Y.S. Sharmila is on a pada yatra in TS, Praja Shanti Party chief K.A. Paul is dancing around and behaving as though he is mad. — Twitter

Gangula questions Andhra Pradesh leaders in Telangana

Counting of votes polled in the high-stakes bypoll to Munugode Assembly constituency in Telangana began Sunday morning amid tight security. (ANI)

Munugode: Counting of votes begin, result likely by noon



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Delhi, Punjab CMs take responsibility for stubble burning

File photo of Delhi Chief Minister & AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (Photo: PTI)

'India capable of giving immediate response to those who cast evil eye on country'

Union MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt addresses during the MET and HTS exhibition and conference, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi declares Modhera in Gujarat as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a ceremony to lay the foundation stone & dedicate development works at Modhera village in Mehsana district, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi interacts with wide array of public in Hyderabad

Rahul Gandhi met and interacted with women's groups, working class women and transgender community from Hyderabad. (Photo: Twitter)

Jharkhand records country's highest percentage of child marriage among girls

Infamous for witchcraft killings, Jharkhand has earned the disrepute of having the highest percentage of underage girls getting married. (Representational image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->