  
Nation Other News 05 Nov 2022 AU cuts down trees a ...
Nation, In Other News

AU cuts down trees at engineering college campus for PM’s meeting

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | K.M.P. PATNAIK
Published Nov 5, 2022, 12:30 am IST
Updated Nov 5, 2022, 12:30 am IST
Security aspects were also in mind in the decision to cut the trees and also clear the ground of the weeds and bushes, according to varsity authorities. (Representational Image/File)
 Security aspects were also in mind in the decision to cut the trees and also clear the ground of the weeds and bushes, according to varsity authorities. (Representational Image/File)

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University began cutting and uprooting scores of trees at its Engineering College grounds here on Friday to create more space for a public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 12.

Security aspects were also in mind in the decision to cut the trees and also clear the ground of the weeds and bushes, according to varsity authorities.

“We have asked the forest department to prune and cut trees and shift some of them to other places, for security reasons,’’ said Registrar Prof Krishna Mohan.

When contacted for comments, district forest officer Ananth Shankar said he had received an application from AU to make the ground suitable for the PM’s meeting on the Engineering College grounds.

“We have not given any permission for this. A range officer conducted a survey and enumerated the trees. We will accord permission as per WALTA Act,’’ the DFO said.

However, hectic activity was evident for the entire day on Friday at the college grounds. Several trucks were in a wait to transport wood of the cut trees. “There will not be much greenery left,’’ students of the engineering college rued.

Earlier, Jana Sena leader and GVMC corporator PLN Murthy Yadav filed a writ in the high court, seeking action against AU for cutting down the trees and filling water bodies in an extent of 70 acres in the ground opposite to the engineering college.

The HC, on August 26, issued notices to Vizag collector, registrar of AU and GVMC commissioner directing them not to fill any natural water body and to retain the character of the land till further orders.

Yadav alleged that over 1,500 trees have been cut down in 70 acres, in violation of WALTA Act, in the northern ground. The HC will hear the case on November 21.

...
Tags: andhra university (au), andhra pradesh news, tree cutting, deforestation
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

News

Adivasis tell TS not to mess with ST List

Vanasthalipuram police arrested an inspector working in the Hyderabad south zone police control room (Image credit: Social media)

Inspector arrested for assaulting constables

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File)

AP HC issues stay on demolition of houses for road widening at Ippatam

The Banjara Hills school, where a four-year-old was raped, reopened after its licence was reinstated. — Representational Image/DC

No one cares about the pain we are going through: Victim's father



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Delhi, Punjab CMs take responsibility for stubble burning

File photo of Delhi Chief Minister & AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (Photo: PTI)

'India capable of giving immediate response to those who cast evil eye on country'

Union MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt addresses during the MET and HTS exhibition and conference, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi declares Modhera in Gujarat as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a ceremony to lay the foundation stone & dedicate development works at Modhera village in Mehsana district, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi interacts with wide array of public in Hyderabad

Rahul Gandhi met and interacted with women's groups, working class women and transgender community from Hyderabad. (Photo: Twitter)

Jharkhand records country's highest percentage of child marriage among girls

Infamous for witchcraft killings, Jharkhand has earned the disrepute of having the highest percentage of underage girls getting married. (Representational image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->