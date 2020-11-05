The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 05 Nov 2020 Retirement age of se ...
Nation, In Other News

Retirement age of senior military officers likely to be raised

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Nov 5, 2020, 10:22 am IST
Updated Nov 5, 2020, 10:22 am IST
t said the retirement age of brigadiers will be raised to 58 years from current 56 years and of major-generals to 59 years from 58 years
There will be increases in the retirement age in the Navy and Air Force for equivalent ranks.(Representative Image) (PTI file photo)
 There will be increases in the retirement age in the Navy and Air Force for equivalent ranks.(Representative Image) (PTI file photo)

New Delhi : The department of military affairs (DMA) led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Bipin Rawat, has initiated a proposal to raise the retirement age of senior officers in the Army, Navy and Air Force. However, what has created a storm is another DMA proposal to cut the “entitled pension” of the officers in case of “premature release” (PMR) from the service.

As per a letter issued by the DMA, the proposal for increase in the age of retirement is under consideration. It said that the retirement of officers upto colonels will be increased to 57 years. At present, the retirement age of a colonel is around 54 years. It said the retirement age of brigadiers will be raised to 58 years from current 56 years, and of major-generals to 59 years from present 58 years. There will be similar increases in the retirement age in the Navy and Air Force for equivalent ranks. The retirement age of JCOs in the logistics, technical and medical branches will be 57 years. The letter said a draft Government Sanction Letter will be processed for the perusal of Gen. Rawat by November 10.

 

It said in case of “premature release” (PMR) from service, the “pension entitlement” of those in service for 20-25 years will be cut by 50 per cent. Those who had 26 to 30 years of service will get 60 per cent of their entitled pension and those with 31-35 years in service will get 75 per cent of the entitled pension in case of PMR. Only those with above 35 years of service will get a full pension. There will be no change in the pension entitlements of “battle casualties”.

The letter said there are several specialists and super-specialists who are trained for high-skilled jobs and they leave the service to work in other sectors. It said that the loss of such high-skilled manpower results in a void in the service skill matrix and is counterproductive. The move will also help to bring down the pension liability of the government.  The Union Budget had allocated Rs 1.3 lakh crores for the pension of military personnel and civilian employees under the ministry of defence for the current financial year.

 

...
Tags: indian army, retirement age, indian military
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Indian Army on vigil, China talks to continue: Rajnath Singh
Army renews ‘shun gun, pursue studies’ appeal to Kashmiri youth on Infantry Day
Indian Army chief commissions INS Kavaratti in Vizag

Latest From Nation

The KPCC is of the view that the woman was making false allegations at the behest of the LDF ahead of crucial local bodies' polls. (Representative Image)

Kerala PCC chief booked for controversial remarks against rape vicitms

The Election Commission has already backed the plea for the lifetime ban on convicted politicians from entering the electoral fray.

Supreme Court seeks Centre's stand on banning convict netas for life

Srisailam temple

Srisailam master plan to have ultramodern facilities for pilgrims

Arnab Goswami

Republic TV boss Arnab Goswami sent to 14-day judicial custody



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs RAJ Match 50, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS RR Match 50, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Pensioners can get life certificate generated at doorstep or through post offices

Old-aged people gather for a meeting.

NGT says environmental clearance for Kaleshwaram violates law

Kaleshwaram Irrigation project. Picture Credits : ANI.

Restaurants, bars in Maharashtra likely to open next week

Restaurant are to be given an SOP to follow.

Two arrested for duping UP doctor into buying 'Aladdin's lamp'

An artist representation of an Aladdin Lamp

Voluntary blood donation camp at lower tank bund on Police Flag day

Blood donation camp at Pingali Venkatrama Reddy Convention Center, Lower Tank Bund. Picture credits : Surender Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham