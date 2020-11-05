The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 05 Nov 2020 India determined to ...
Nation, In Other News

India determined to protect its territorial integrity: Rajnath on eastern Ladakh row

PTI
Published Nov 5, 2020, 1:58 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2020, 2:05 pm IST
Singh said India is a peace-loving country and it believes that differences should not become disputes.
India's defence minister Rajnath Singh (PTI)
 India's defence minister Rajnath Singh (PTI)

New Delhi : India is determined to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of "unilateralism and aggression", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday, as the border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh enters the seventh month.

The defence minister also said that India attaches importance to peaceful resolution of differences through dialogue and is committed to respect various agreements inked for maintenance of peace along the borders.

 

"However, India is determined to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of unilateralism and aggression," he said, in an address at a virtual seminar organised by the National Defence College.

Singh said India is a peace-loving country and it believes that differences should not become disputes.

The standoff between India and China began on May 6 and has significantly strained their ties. Both sides held a series of diplomatic and military talks to resolve the row. However, no breakthrough has been achieved to end the standoff.

 

The eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China is likely to take place on Friday.

In his address, the defence minister also talked about efforts being made to enhance India's military prowess as well as to boost domestic defence production.

"Peace can only be ensured through the ability to deter war; we have attempted to build deterrence through capability development and indigenisation," Singh said.

On Pakistan, the defence minister said it continues to be "adamant" in use of terrorism as a state policy.

 

...
Tags: defence minister rajnath singh, china-india border dispute, ladakh border dispute
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

US closely monitoring India-China border row, does not want it to escalate: Official
India-China LAC talks 'positive and constructive'

Latest From Nation

Farmers block a railway track during a protest against the new farm law, at Jandiala Guru in Amritsar, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (PTI)

Punjab, Haryana farmers block roads as part of nationwide protest against farm laws

M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister

Special court extends Sivasankar's custody in gold smuggling case by six days

Representational image

Kerala becomes latest state to withdraw CBI's general consent

Around 100 people were on board when the boat capsized in the river Ganga. (Photo/ANI)

Several missing after boat carrying 100 people capsizes in Bihar's Bhagalpur



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs RAJ Match 50, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS RR Match 50, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Pensioners can get life certificate generated at doorstep or through post offices

Old-aged people gather for a meeting.

NGT says environmental clearance for Kaleshwaram violates law

Kaleshwaram Irrigation project. Picture Credits : ANI.

Restaurants, bars in Maharashtra likely to open next week

Restaurant are to be given an SOP to follow.

Two arrested for duping UP doctor into buying 'Aladdin's lamp'

An artist representation of an Aladdin Lamp

Voluntary blood donation camp at lower tank bund on Police Flag day

Blood donation camp at Pingali Venkatrama Reddy Convention Center, Lower Tank Bund. Picture credits : Surender Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham