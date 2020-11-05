Hyderabad cop runs 2 kms to clear traffic for ambulance, win hearts on social media

Hyderabad: A video of a traffic cop running for almost 2 kilometres on a busy Hyderabad road to make way for an ambulance has gone viral and won the hearts of the netizens.

G Babji, a traffic constable in Hyderabad, was on duty near Koti when he saw an ambulance struggling to move during the peak traffic hours on Monday evening. He quickly rose to the occasion and ran for almost 2 kilometres so that the driver could take the patient to the hospital as quickly as possible.

He might not have thought that his good deed would make him a social media star, but somebody who was inside the ambulance shot a video of him running to make way for the vehicle and uploaded it online. The video has gone viral since and netizens, particularly Hyderabadis, are all praise for the hero cop.

“HTP officer Babji of Abids Traffic PS clearing the way for an ambulance…Well done…HTP in the service of citizens” tweeted Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Anil Kumar.

While most took onto praise Babji, many of them raised questions on why the public wasn’t making way for the ambulance on their own despite the loud siren. Citizen pointed out that a bigger change was needed to change the overall attitude rather than make cops run along a busy road requesting people to give way for an ambulance.