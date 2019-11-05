Nation Other News 05 Nov 2019 UP man takes up biza ...
Nation, In Other News

UP man takes up bizarre challenge to eat 50 eggs for Rs 2,000, dies after having 41st

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 5, 2019, 2:17 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2019, 2:17 pm IST
Subhash ate 41 eggs and just when he started eating the 42nd egg, he collapsed and fell unconscious.
Police said that Yadav had accompanied his friend to the Bibiganj market area to eat eggs but suddenly an argument broke out between the two and they decided on a challenge of Rs 2,000 for eating 50 eggs. (Representational Image)
 Police said that Yadav had accompanied his friend to the Bibiganj market area to eat eggs but suddenly an argument broke out between the two and they decided on a challenge of Rs 2,000 for eating 50 eggs. (Representational Image)

Jaunpur: In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, an egg challenge had cost a man his life, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Subhash Yadav (42).

According to IANS report, police said that Yadav had accompanied his friend to the Bibiganj market area to eat eggs but suddenly an argument broke out between the two and they decided on a challenge of Rs 2,000 for eating 50 eggs.

 

Subhash accepted the challenge and began eating eggs. He ate 41 eggs and just when he started eating the 42nd egg, he collapsed and fell unconscious.

The local people rushed him to the district hospital from where he was referred to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences. He died hours later. According to doctors, he died due to over-eating.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: up crime, death, up police, eggs
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Latest From Nation

'Had India entered into RCEP, the market would have flooded with imported products. The agreement would have adversely affected the interests of the local farmers and medium level industrialists Vice Chairman of Agriculture Mission MVS Nagi Reddy said. (Photo: ANI)

'Breather for agricultural, industrial sectors': YSRCP on India opting out of RCEP

'The released Indian nationals, alongwith the dead body of the deceased, have reached Sittwe and will be leaving for Yangon today for onward journey to India,' the release said. (Photo: Twitter)

Govt secures release of abducted Indian nationals in Myanmar

In a tweet said:

'Being cop is thankless job': Rijiju's now-deleted tweet on protests in Delhi

Andhra Pradesh government on Monday transferred Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam and posted him to the Director-General of AP Human Resources Development Institute in Bapatla, creating ripples among Opposition parties which have slammed the

Andhra Chief Secy transferred; Opposition slams move



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WHO could identify online shopping as addictive disorder by 2024: Gartner

The ease of online shopping will cause financial stress for millions of people, as online retailers increasingly use artificial intelligence (AI) and personalisation to effectively target consumers and prompt them to spend discretionary income that they do not have, the report said.
 

Top 5 must-have apps to track and tackle air pollution in these smoggy times

Representative picture (Photo: File)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla thrown out of the house; watch promo

Sidharth Shukla. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada quits showbiz after her nude pics leaked online

Rabi Pirzada. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Facebook launches new company logo to show you it’s boss of everything

The new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalization to create visual distinction between the company and app.
 

Immediately uninstall this Android app that secretly purchases premium content

Named ‘ai.type’ the application is a customisable keyboard alternative which was actually available on the play store until June 2019, when Google took it down.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

5-yr-old girl dies after falling into 50-feet deep borewell in Haryana's Karnal

After her family realised that she was missing, they launched a search for the child. The family suspected that she could have fallen into the borewell, he said. The district administration and the police were informed and a rescue operation was launched. (Representational Image)

Atanu Chakraborty gets additional charge of Department of Expenditure secretary

Photo: Representational image

Kudankulam nuke plant says cyber attack 'impossible'

Photo: Representational image

Pakistan refuses to allow usage of its airspace to PM Modi: Report

Photo: File

Muhurat trading: Sensex jumps 195 points, Nifty reclaims 11,600

Photo: File
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham