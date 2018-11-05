search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, In Other News

Will worship Modi Ji: Gujarat customers buy gold, silver bars with imprint of PM

ANI
Published Nov 5, 2018, 1:11 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2018, 1:21 pm IST
Earlier rakhis made of gold with photos of PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Gujarat CM Rupani engraved were also made by this shop.
A jewellery shop in Surat has attracted customers by selling gold and silver bars with imprints of PM Modi and former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: ANI)
 A jewellery shop in Surat has attracted customers by selling gold and silver bars with imprints of PM Modi and former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: ANI)

Surat: With just two days left for Diwali, a jewellery shop here has attracted the attention of customers by selling gold and silver bars with the imprints of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Speaking to ANI, a customer said, "Lord Laxmi and Ganesh are worshipped on every Diwali and Prime Minister Modi is also like God to us. This year I will buy these bars and worship Modi Ji."

 

This is not the first time that the shop has manufactured jewellery with imprints of the Prime Minister. Earlier rakhis made of gold with photos of Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani engraved on them were also made by the shop.

The shop owner, Milan told ANI, "Diwali is an auspicious occasion. Since the time Narendra Modi Ji took over as the Prime Minister of the country there has always been development and welfare. There has been widespread development in the country and hence I thought of making these to mark the occasion."

He further said that several orders of the special gold and silver bars have been received by the shop ahead of the Diwali festivities.

...
Tags: narendra modi, atal bihari vajpayee, gold bars, surat jewellery store
Location: India, Gujarat, Surat




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Honor 8X review: The midrange killer?

With Huawei's reasonably new mid-range 710 chipset, cameras powered by the AI prowess and a fairly large 3750mAh battery, Honor seeks to oust its rival brands.
 

Gautam Gambhir slams BCCI, CoA, CAB after Azharuddin rings bell at Eden Gardens

Azharuddin who featured in 99 Tests and 334 ODIs for India was banned by the BCCI in 2000 for his involvement in the match-fixing scandal. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Diwali 2018: Here are tips to keep your pet dog safe during festival

Doggie Professor Srinivas Jakkani shares tips on you can keep your pets safe and stress free this Diwali. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

First moon walk's commemorative plaque sold for $468,500

The other two astronauts who took part in the mission, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin and Michael Collins, also each received one of these plaques. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

iPhone XR vs Pixel 3 XL: The Apple-Google photography battle wages on

It’s impressive to see how the difference between the best of Apple and best of the Android world has shrunken to extremely low levels, if not be on par with each other.
 

Apple iPhone XR review: R stands for reasonable

The iPhone XR is easily one of the most reasonable smartphones Apple has ever built in recent times and you won’t need the fortune to enjoy the latest as well as the greatest from Apple.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Rare Indian Pitta rescued in Bengaluru

An Indian Pitta also known as ‘Navarangi’ rescued from a house in Yelahanka New Town

Supreme Court Collegium recommends new judges for 4 high courts

The recommendations, made on October 24 by the collegium comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, have been posted on the official website of the top court. (Photo: File)

HD Deve Gowda to be conferred with Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti award 

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will honour Deve Gowda at a function in Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. (Photo: File)

Mysuru: See the teaser of Jumboo Savari today

Tourists enjoy ‘Mysuru Dasara Open Street Carnival’ on Saturday. (Photo: KPN)

Bengaluru’s popular MP Ananth Kumar serious

On Monday, Union Health Minister Dr J.P. Nadda visited Mr Kumar who has represented the Bengaluru South parliamentary constituency six times since 1996.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham