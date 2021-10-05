Greater Chennai Corporation launches campaign against single-use plastic bags

Chennai: In its bid to protect the environment, the Greater Chennai Corporation has recently launched a campaign to make people avoid single-use plastics, and instead, carry alternate bags for groceries.

The movement against the use of plastic bags would be intensified in the coming months, said Gangandeep Singh Bedi, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation.

"We have been seizing plastic carry bags from shops if any. At the same time, we want them to propagate the concept of cloth bags. We are also punishing those repeatedly selling in plastic; this movement will be intensified in the coming months," said Bedi.

"We want them to use cloth bags. The state government has already announced that people should not use plastic bags," he added.

Earlier on June 27, 2018, An Extraordinary Gazette Notification by the Tamil Nadu Government imposed a ban on the manufacture, storage, supply, sale and use of 'use and throwaway plastics', such as plastic sheets used for food wrapping, spreading on dining table etc, plastic plates, plastic-coated teacups and plastic tumbler, water pouches and packets, plastic straw, plastic carry bag and plastic flags irrespective of thickness with effect from January 1, 2019.