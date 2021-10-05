Nation Other News 05 Oct 2021 Death of winter migr ...
Death of winter migratory birds creates flutter in Nellore region

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 5, 2021, 7:24 am IST
Updated Oct 5, 2021, 7:24 am IST
Nelapattu is a breeding ground while Pulicat Lake is a favourite feeding ground for the birds because of its rich flora and fauna
The birds travel thousands of kilometres from Siberia to these sanctuaries every year on their winter sojourn. (Photo: Wikipedia)
 The birds travel thousands of kilometres from Siberia to these sanctuaries every year on their winter sojourn. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Nellore: Tragic death of as many as 29 Pelicans near Karijatha tank in Tada mandal has created heartburns among the denizens of Sullurpeta region. Thousands of migratory birds arrive at their winter homes, the Nelapattu and Pulicat Lake bird sanctuaries, from the first week of October every year.

Nelapattu is a breeding ground while Pulicat Lake is a favourite feeding ground for the birds because of its rich flora and fauna. The birds travel thousands of kilometres from Siberia to these sanctuaries every year on their winter sojourn.

 


Birds including Greater flamingos, Grey Pelicans, Little Egreat, Large Egreat, Painted Stork, Glosy Ibis, Pond Heron, Cattle Egreat, Eurasian Coot, Dab chick, Common kingfisher, Purple Swamp hen, Block Winged stilt and Seagulls  besides scores of other birds reach the two bird sanctuaries from various parts of India apart from countries such as Siberia for breeding purpose.

This time, around 2.000 birds including Grey Pelicans, little and large Egrets, and Painted Storks arrived in the region in September but are camping at Pulicat lake. There is hardly any water at Nelapattu tank, where Pelicans usually prefer to breed.

 

The death of migratory birds came to light when some residents of the Karijatha village alerted the forest wildlife staff after they noticed the dead Pelicans and some dead fish near Karijatha tank on Sunday afternoon.

In-charge DFO (Wildlife) Ravindra Reddy said several fish in the tank were found dead apart from 29 pelicans that ate the fish. Pollution from sewage dumps could be the reason for the mortality, he said.

According to the officer, water is being supplied to Karijatha tank and nine other tanks from Nerrikaluva canal, which is connected to the Telugu Ganga canal.

 

The canal passing through Sullurpeta town also carries with it highly polluted sewage from the town. Though other parts of the state received good rains in the recent past due to the Gulab cyclone, the rains eluded Nellore district.

As the water levels in the tank came down drastically – and it had a sizable quantity of fish -- locals closed the sluices from the canal to nine other tanks that were depending on it for water, and diverted the water flow into Karijatha tank. The water contained 90 per cent of sewage from Sullurpeta.

Doctors from the veterinary department came and collected the samples and sent these to Vijayawada. Similarly, a team from the pollution control board also collected samples. Chief cconservator of forests D Sarvanan also inspected the spot where the dead birds were found.

 

Bird-watchers and people living in the villages surrounding Nelapattu and Pulicat bird sanctuaries are grieving the death of the Pelicans.

The villagers in the region treat the migratory birds with reverence, treat them as celestial beings, and accord them protection during their five-month stay.

...
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


