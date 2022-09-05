  
Nation Other News 05 Sep 2022 Waterspout occurred ...
Nation, In Other News

Waterspout occurred in Telangana's Rangareddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Sep 5, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Sep 6, 2022, 12:23 am IST
Such spouts also occur on land, called a ‘land spout; while the one that occurs in conjunction with land and sea is called a tornado which moves with a speed of 200 kmph. — DC Image
 Such spouts also occur on land, called a ‘land spout; while the one that occurs in conjunction with land and sea is called a tornado which moves with a speed of 200 kmph. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: A waterspout, caused by a weather anomaly, occurred in the Manjira river in the Nirjipala of Vatpally mandal in Ranga Reddy district on Monday afternoon, creating panic among villagers who considered it to be a tornado.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), it was a “feeble funnel cloud” or “waterspout” that occurred at 1.12 pm. The cloud extended to a height of 7 km and covered an area of about 5-6 km. The intensity lasted for 20-25 minutes and gradually dissipated in half-an-hour.

Hyderabad Indian Meteorological Department head Dr K. Naga Ratna told Deccan Chronicle: “The waterspout was a type of thunderstorm formed because of the increase in the heat gradient and the moisture holding capacity in the region. It is an unusual phenomenon because such instability in weather conditions form thunderstorms but this was a waterspout, also called a cumulonimbus cloud.”

After the waterspout, the regions of Vatpally and Palvatla recorded 7 mm of rainfall as an after-effect.

“This type of waterspout usually occurs in backwaters or water bodies. No such similar phenomenon was observed in Telangana in recent years. There was one occurrence in the Eluru canal in Andhra Pradesh around two years back. We can also expect this phenomenon to occur in the Musi under similar instability in the weather conditions” she added.

Such spouts also occur on land, called a ‘land spout; while the one that occurs in conjunction with land and sea is called a tornado which moves with a speed of 200 kmph.

No damage was reported in the village as the intensity and speed of the waterspout was very low, although villagers were scared for life and thought that a life-threatening thunderstorm had struck, intimating the natives not to step out of their houses.

What is a waterspout?

- A funnel of water and cloud that connects with the waterbody (river/sea) and the sky

- Appear like tornadoes but very low in intensity and speed

- Occurs due to increase in heat and moisture in a region

- Small life span as compared to a tornado

...
Tags: waterspout, manjira river, feeble funnel cloud, land spout, tornado
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

A 49-year-old businessman had a heart attack while driving which resulted in a fatal accident. (Representational Image: PTI)

Bizman killed in freak car mishap in Hyderabad

Dr. Sandep Bhardwaj has been granted conditional bail in a rape case (Photo: DC)

Rape-accused Hyderabad doctor gets bail

The report said the north-south trough from southeast Madhya Pradesh to Comorin area now runs from North interior Karnataka to Comorin area across interior Tamil Nadu at 0.9km above mean sea level. — Representational Image/DC

Low pressure likely in Bay, rains for AP

One of Hyderabad's oldest Jain temples, which has a two-century history, is situated next to a garbage dump. (Photo: DC)

Unholy mess outside 200-yr-old Sri Jain Dadawadi temple



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Cyrus Mistry and co-passenger killed in car crash did not wear seat belts: Police

The crashed car in which Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, was traveling is seen in Palghar district near Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept, 4, 2022. (AP)

Jagan family pays tributes to former CM at YSR Ghat

All members of the YSR family and YSRC leaders from near and far were present at the memorial event. (Photo: Twitter)

Modi announces PM-SHRI scheme for upgrading 14,500 schools

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Teachers agree to attendance on face recognition app, says Botsa

Botsa Satyanarayana claimed that 86 percent of teachers have registered their attendance on this face recognition app. (DC Image)

Clarity on 5 pc GST on train ticket cancellation chargers given

News of 5 percent GST on cancellation of all train tickets was widely being circulated on social media. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->