180 teachers get state best teacher award in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 6, 2022, 2:34 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2022, 2:34 am IST
 Marking Teachers’ Day, the AP education department presented 180 state best teacher awards (Representational Image)

VIJAYAWADA: The education department has presented 180 state best teacher awards-2022 at a programme held to mark Teachers’ Day on Monday.

The best teacher awards were presented in school education, Intermediate education, higher education, university education, Swatch Vidyalaya Puraskar, cultural and technical education.

In school education alone, 66 teachers have been presented with the state best teacher award: Manthini Vasudeva Rao Naidu, school assistant grade II physical director (physical education), GTWAHS, Parvathipuram, Manyam. Madhavi Varigonda, teacher, MPPUP School, Rajahmundry, Venkatagiri, East Godavari and Prathishta, KRM principal, AP Modal School, Rosuru, Sattenapalli.

In Intermediate education, B. Syam Sundar, principal, Government Junior College, Amadalavalasa, Srikakulam; M. Hanumantha Rao, junior lecturer in Telugu, Government Junior College, Denkada, Vizianagaram and P. Muralidhar, principal, Government Junior College, Sabbavaram, Anakapalle along with others got the award.

In higher education, M. Pradeep, biotechnology, Government Degree College, Srikakulam; Darapureddi V. Kumar, EEE department, Aditya Institute of Technology and Management, Tekkali and K. Geetanjali, Economics, Government Degree College for women in Visakhapatnam along with others got the award.

In university education, C.N.V. Satyanarayana Reddy, professor, department of civil engineering, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam; K. Samatha, professor, department of physics, Andhra University and K. Eswar Kumar, associate professor in the department of pharmaceutical sciences from Andhra University along with others got the award.

