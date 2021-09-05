Nation Other News 05 Sep 2021 Nirmala Sitharaman l ...
Nation, In Other News

Nirmala Sitharaman lays foundation stone of IT dept office in Karnataka

PTI
Published Sep 5, 2021, 1:29 pm IST
Updated Sep 5, 2021, 1:29 pm IST
The building has provision for solar panels for power generation and a Rain Water Harvesting system
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the foundation ceremony. (Photo: Twitter/@nsitharamanoffc)
 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the foundation ceremony. (Photo: Twitter/@nsitharamanoffc)

Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday laid the foundation for the office building of the Income Tax Department here, which officials said, would be one of its kind, oriented to harness maximum natural lighting and GRIHA rating IV compliant.

The building has provision for solar panels for power generation and a Rain Water Harvesting system, they said.

 

Recycled water will be used for gardening and dual plumbing. The Central Air Cleaning system will be equipped with magnetic filter and UV-Ray Sterilization, officials said, adding the building will be constructed by the Bengaluru Project Circle of the Central Public Works Department.

The officials said the state-of-the art building will comprise an exclusive public relations office to address grievances on priority and a waiting lounge for tax payers.

It also houses Aaykar Seva Kendra for providing hassle free taxpayer services. This centrally located office building is taxpayer friendly. Design and space allocation of the building provides congenial working environment for officers and staff of Income Tax Department, they said.

 

...
Tags: nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

President Ram Nath Kovind attending the virtual ceremony. (Photo: ANI)

President Kovind confers 44 teachers with National Awards

People wearing masks wait to get vaccinated for COVID-19 outside a school in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo: AP)

India records 42,766 new COVID-19 cases, 308 fresh fatalities

A policeman gestures to stop a commuter for checking during a weekend lockdown reimposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo: AP)

Kerala continues to impose Sunday lockdown amid rising Covid cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi lauds teachers for ensuring continuation of studies in Covid times



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Kerala girl's guava sapling to grow in PM Modi's courtyard

Actor-turned-BJP MP Suresh Gopi handing over the tree sapling to PM Modi. (Photo: Twitter/@TheSureshGopi)

Tigers from Maharashtra migrating to Nirmal forests

It is also said that the tiger might have entered Gollamada via the border village Dounelli of Kuntala mandal shares borders with Kinwat taluk. — Representational image/DC

12-year-old dies of Nipah virus infection in Kerala's Kozhikode

The parents, relatives and neighbours of the child are under observation. (Representational image: DC file)

Railways targets to deliver 102 trains by 2024 in newly floated tender

Earlier this year, railways had filed a tender for 44 rakes of Vande Bharat. (Photo; DC Image/File)

Transgenders get separate toilets at Delhi Metro

To guide transgenders to these toilets, bilingual signs (English and Hindi both), along with symbols for both categories -- 'Persons with Disability' and 'Transgenders' -- have been installed adjacent to these toilets. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->