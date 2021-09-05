Nation Other News 05 Sep 2021 HC directs AP to reo ...
HC directs AP to reopen temple cleaning tenders

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 5, 2021
Updated Sep 5, 2021, 7:03 am IST
Temple authorities called for tenders earlier and the authorities did not allow Mclean India Pvt Ltd to take part in technical bidding
The court directed the state government to reopen the cancelled tenders and also provide an opportunity to Mclean India to take part in the bid. — DC Image
Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Saturday directed the state government to reopen the cancelled tenders to fix an agency for taking up maintenance of sanitation and housekeeping at the famed Kanaka Durga temple in the city. 

Kanaka Durga temple authorities had called for tenders at the temple earlier. The authorities did not allow one of the bidders, Mclean India Private Limited, to take part in technical bidding stating that it was ineligible to do so. 

 

However, Mclean India moved the High Court stating that it was not allowed to take part in the technical bid even though it was having the requisite criteria to be eligible to take part in the bid. Meanwhile, the authorities cancelled the tenders following the development and are continuing the existing agency to take up the works.

Petitioner’s counsel M. Venugopala Rao argued that the temple authorities were delaying calling for fresh bids. The court directed the state government to reopen the cancelled tenders and also provide an opportunity to Mclean India to take part in the bid.

 

In a separate development, the High Court directed the National Highway Authority of India to construct service roads on either side of the flyover at Benz Circle in the city. 

...
