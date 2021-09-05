Nation Other News 05 Sep 2021 Bengaluru: Residents ...
Bengaluru: Residents plant paddy saplings in potholes on Anjanapura roads

ANI
Published Sep 5, 2021, 4:42 pm IST
Updated Sep 5, 2021, 4:55 pm IST
To press home their point, boat rides were also offered on the road for Rs 20 per passenger
The protest was conducted by Changemakers of Kanakapura Road Association which along with local residents conducted the protest against BDA (Bengaluru Development Authority), demanding repair of the Anjanapura main road. (Image: Twitter/@RakshithaRedd13)
 The protest was conducted by Changemakers of Kanakapura Road Association which along with local residents conducted the protest against BDA (Bengaluru Development Authority), demanding repair of the Anjanapura main road. (Image: Twitter/@RakshithaRedd13)

Bengaluru: To draw the attention of the Karnataka government and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) towards the poor condition of the roads, residents of Anjanapura in Bengaluru planted paddy saplings in the water-filled potholes on Saturday.

To press home their point, the residents also brought a boat and offered rides for Rs 20 per passenger.

 

The protest was conducted by Changemakers of Kanakapura Road Association which along with local residents conducted the protest against BDA (Bengaluru Development Authority), demanding repair of the Anjanapura main road.

