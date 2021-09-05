Nation Other News 05 Sep 2021 12-year-old dies of ...
Nation, In Other News

12-year-old dies of Nipah virus infection in Kerala's Kozhikode

PTI
Published Sep 5, 2021, 8:00 am IST
Updated Sep 5, 2021, 9:36 am IST
According to reports, the Pune Virology Institute has handed over the result of the swab sample test to the state government
The parents, relatives and neighbours of the child are under observation. (Representational image: DC file)
 The parents, relatives and neighbours of the child are under observation. (Representational image: DC file)

Kozhikode: A 12-year-old boy died due to Nipah virus infection at a hospital here, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Sunday.

The samples of the boy, which were sent to the Pune National Institute of Virology, confirmed the presence of Nipah virus.

 

The Central Government has rushed a team of the National Centre for Disease Control to the state, which will be reaching on Sunday.The team will provide technical support to the state.

Nipah virus is spread by saliva of the fruit bats.

Giving details of the case, the minister told reporters, "Unfortunately, the boy passed away at 5 in the morning. The condition of the child was critical on Saturday night. We formed various teams and have started the tracing. Steps have been taken to isolate those who were the primary contacts of the boy".

 

The minister said the infection was confirmed by the Pune NIV on Saturday night.

"Three samples-- plasma, CSF and serum-- were found infected. He was admitted to the hospital with a heavy fever four days ago. But on Saturday, his condition became worse. We had sent his samples for testing the day before yesterday," the minister said.

George said none of the close contacts of the boy are showing any symptoms as of now and that the health department has already traced out the contacts of the child.

"There is nothing to worry about. The health department is closely following up the situation. Special officers have been posted and special teams were formed. The patient was first taken to a private hospital, then to the medical college and from there again shifted to a private hospital. So we have traced all his contacts. The friends he played with in his locality, his cousins and others, the health department had completed the identification and tracing of all these contacts," George said.

 

The minister also asked the neighbouring Kannur and Malappuram districts to remain cautious.

Hospital sources said the boy will be cremated today itself following the health protocol.

Police have cordoned off an area of three km radius around the house of the boy.

In the wake of the virus resurfacing in Kerala, the Centre has advised some immediate public health measures which include active case search in the family, village and areas with similar topography especially in Malappuram.

The measures also include active contact tracing for any contacts in the past 12 days, strict quarantine of the contacts and isolation of any suspects and collection and transportation of samples for lab testing, the ministry said.

 

The first Nipah virus disease outbreak in South India was reported from Kozhikode district of Kerala on May 19, 2018. There have been 17 deaths and 18 confirmed cases as of June 1, 2018.

...
Tags: nipah virus, nipah virus outbreak, nipah virus scare, kerala nipah virus
Location: India, Kerala, Calicut (Kozhikode)


Horoscope 05 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi lauds teachers for ensuring continuation of studies in Covid times

As part of the birthday celebration, hoardings thanking Mr Modi

BJP to celebrate Modi’s birthday with 20-day events

Fadnavis alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao ignored the governance and was seriously trying to make his son K. T. Rama Rao as the next Chief Minister. Alleging that Rao formulated new schemes sitting in his farmhouse, Fadnavis said Rao had duped people by not fulfilling his promises. — DC Image

Bandi slams KCR; Fadnavis says yatra will change fate of TS

The Secunderabad-headquartered College of Defence Management (CDM) has started research on ancient Indian texts that are relevant to modern warfare and military statecraft and have recommended two ancient scripts – Bhagwad Gita and Arthashastra. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Armed forces may introduce Bhagwad Gita and Kautilya’s Arthashastra



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Kerala girl's guava sapling to grow in PM Modi's courtyard

Actor-turned-BJP MP Suresh Gopi handing over the tree sapling to PM Modi. (Photo: Twitter/@TheSureshGopi)

Tigers from Maharashtra migrating to Nirmal forests

It is also said that the tiger might have entered Gollamada via the border village Dounelli of Kuntala mandal shares borders with Kinwat taluk. — Representational image/DC

Railways targets to deliver 102 trains by 2024 in newly floated tender

Earlier this year, railways had filed a tender for 44 rakes of Vande Bharat. (Photo; DC Image/File)

Transgenders get separate toilets at Delhi Metro

To guide transgenders to these toilets, bilingual signs (English and Hindi both), along with symbols for both categories -- 'Persons with Disability' and 'Transgenders' -- have been installed adjacent to these toilets. (Twitter)

Tigress strangled by poachers in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh reserve forest

The body was retrieved early on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->