Shops will not be closed during CM’s visit: AP Speaker

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram appealed to the people not to believe the rumours that were making rounds that all the shops in Amadalavalasa town would be closed on Saturday afternoon during Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to attend Sitaram son’s marriage.

Addressing a press conference in Amadalavalasa on Friday, the Speaker also clarified that the police would not clamp prohibitory orders under Section 144 in view of the VIPs' visit to the town.

“How can we celebrate a wedding if Section 144 was imposed? Some mischievous elements are spreading these rumours for the last one week. No shop will be closed for my son’s marriage or during the Chief Minister’s visit,” Sitaram said.

He said apart from the Chief Minister, ministers from both the Telugu states, MPs, MLAs, chairpersons of corporations, DGP and chief secretaries would be attending the marriage function. The police would provide security as per the protocol and requirement. Hence day to day life in Amadalavalasa town will not be affected in any way, he said.

As per the programme, the Chief Minister will arrive in Visakhapatnam at 2.20 pm by a special aircraft and fly by helicopter and reach Thimmapuram helipad at Amadalavalasa at 3.20 pm. He will interact with the local leaders for about 20 minutes and attend the marriage function at 3.50 pm. He will fly from Amadalavalasa at 4.30 pm and reach Visakhapatnam at 5.10 pm. After a brief meeting with the local leaders, he will fly to New Delhi at 5.20 pm.