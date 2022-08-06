  
CM Jagan to disburse Jagananna Vidya Deevena on August 11 at Bapatla

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 6, 2022, 12:06 am IST
Updated Aug 6, 2022, 12:09 am IST
 The scheme will be implemented for the fourth time for the students of Andhra Pradesh. (DC Image)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will start the fourth Jagananna Vidya Deevena for the students of AP State on August 11 at Bapatla.

Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna, AP Legislative Assembly deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi, Bapatla district collector Vijaya Krishnan, SP Vakul Jindal and other officials inspected the site for the Chief Minister's visit to Bapatla on Friday.

Minister Nagarjuna stated that CM Jagan fulfilled 96 per cent of his promises and implemented new welfare schemes in the last three years. He said that CM Jagan was providing Jagananna Vidya Deevena for the past three years without fail, and this time he was going to disburse Vidya Deevena from Bapatla. He said the Chief Minister would address a public meeting on August 11 during the Jagananna Vidya Deevena disbursement programme and that the meeting would be held in the Bapatla Arts and Science College grounds. He added that Bapatla Engineering and Technology College, Bapatla Agriculture College, Bapatla Arts and Science College, and Police Ground were examined for suitable locations for setting up auditorium, VIP galleries, parking areas, and helipad.

MLC Lella Appi Reddy, CM Programmes Coordinator Talasila Raghuram and other officials were present on the occasion.

Tags: jagananna vidya deevena, jagananna vidya deevena scheme, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, vijayawada, andhra pradesh news
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


