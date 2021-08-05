Nation Other News 05 Aug 2021 Karnataka HC issues ...
Nation, In Other News

Karnataka HC issues notice to Yediyurappa, his son in corruption case

ANI
Published Aug 5, 2021, 8:45 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2021, 8:45 am IST
Justice S. Sunil Dutt Yadav passed the order on a petition filed by Abraham TJ
B S Yediyurappa during a programme commemorating two years of the BJP government in Karnataka at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru, Monday, July 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)
 B S Yediyurappa during a programme commemorating two years of the BJP government in Karnataka at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru, Monday, July 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: In another major setback to former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued notices to him, his son BY Vijayendra and former state minister ST Somashekar in connection with a corruption case in a housing project.

Justice S. Sunil Dutt Yadav passed the order on a petition filed by Abraham TJ, a social activist and president of Karnataka Anti-Graft and Environmental Forum, Bengaluru.

 

The court has also ordered an inquiry into the complaint filed by Abraham.
Sashidhar Maradi, Sanjay Sree, Virupakashappa Yamakanamardi, all relatives of Yediyurappa, IAS officer GC Prakash, hotelier K Ravi, and contractor Chandrakanth Ramalingam are the other respondents in the petition.

It was alleged in the petition that when Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister of Karnataka, the state's governor refused to give permission to inquire.

Since Yediyurappa is now a former CM, the inquiry can be held.

The lawyers for the petitioners have argued that since Yediyurappa is not the chief minister now, any prior permission is not needed to conduct his trial.

 

Abraham in his petition has levelled allegations of corruption to the tune of Rs 12.5 crore and said that evidence is available to prove the same in the case.

Abraham filed a private complaint in June against Yediyurappa and his family alleging illegal money transfers in approving a 2020 housing scheme. It was transferred by the High Court Divisional Bench, said Abraham in his petition.

The petitioner stated that the governor's permission was sought on November 20, 2020, for permission to conduct an inquiry against Yediyurappa, since he was the CM then. A complaint was filed with the ACB (anti-corruption bureau) on November 25. But on 15 December 2020, the ACB terminated the investigation of the complaint, alleged Abraham in the plea.

 

On June 4, 2021, at the Special Court of Criminal Prosecutions against people's representatives, a complaint was filed. Later, it was rejected on July 8.

Petitioner had stated that there was evidence supporting the investigation under section 156 (3) of the CRPC. But the court held that the hearing required the governor's permission.

On June 30, the special court ordered the governor's permission after hearing into the matter was refused on July 23, following which Abraham moved the High Court in this regard.

Since Yeddyurappa was the chief minister, he needed permission for enquiry against Yediyurappa. But Abraham has argued that his trial does not need any permission because he is not the chief minister now.

 

The hearing of the case has been postponed to next week.

...
Tags: b s yediyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Horoscope 05 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, tweeted, “Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, another milestone in infrastructure development of Jammu & Kashmir is fulfilled. The 8.5 km tunnel between Qazigund and Banihal has been completed and open to traffic for trial”. (sic) — PTI

Tunnel brings Srinagar, Jammu closer

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas of the state, in Datia district, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh floods situation grim, 11 killed

Trinamul Congress MP Deepak Adhikari. — Facebook

‘Key flood relief plan won’t be realised till Didi becomes PM’

Banerjee later wrote to Modi, “Kindly refer to our telephonic conversation today on the grave man-made food situation in some districts of West Bengal due to unprecedented release of water from the DVC dams at Panchet, Maithon and Tenughat.

Modi dials Mamata, assures help after her ‘man-made’ flood claim



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Delhi govt to recommend doctors, healthcare workers for Padma awards to Centre

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI/File)

Giant sea waves swallow centuries-old temple in Odisha's Kendrapara district

Locals would perceive the shrine as the

SC reserves verdict on Amazon's pleas against FRL-Reliance deal

Amazon had moved the top court against the Delhi High Court's division bench order. (Photo: PTI/File)

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh urges PM Modi to reopen Kartarpur Corridor

Shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (Photo: PTI/File)

Goa CM under fire for asking why rape victims were on beach late at night

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->