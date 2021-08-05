Nation Other News 05 Aug 2021 Telangana High Court ...
Nation, In Other News

Telangana High Court asks district collectors to geotag government lands

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 5, 2021, 1:29 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2021, 7:39 am IST
Chief Justice Hima Kohli said the court was frequently receiving complaints about illegal encroachments and fraudulent sale deeds
Pointing out the inordinate delay in filing the counter affidavit by the government, Justice Hima Kohli observed that the Telangana government and its machinery was not in a position to protect the public properties, said Chief Justic Hima Kohli. — DC file photo
 Pointing out the inordinate delay in filing the counter affidavit by the government, Justice Hima Kohli observed that the Telangana government and its machinery was not in a position to protect the public properties, said Chief Justic Hima Kohli. — DC file photo

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the collectors of all 33 districts in the state to immediately notify government lands, commence a survey, geotag and compile a register in a week.

The court wanted this done in a time bound manner, after noticing that several parcels of government land were encroached upon by private parties and sold to third parties. The court also directed the collectors to furnish the register to the sub-registrars concerned with an instruction not to register the land parcels mentioned in the land bank. The court said that all should be done in a week and, after that, steps should be taken to protect the land parcels.

 

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with a PIL complaining of inaction of the revenue authorities in protecting government land in Survey No. 356 of Pregnapur village of Gajwel mandal in Siddipet district. When the issue came up in November 2020, the government was directed to explain the status of that parcel of land. The government has not placed any submission so far.

Pointing out the inordinate delay in filing the counter affidavit by the government, Justice Hima Kohli observed that the Telangana government and its machinery was not in a position to protect the public properties and on other hand, by saying so, that the government was selling huge land parcels by conducting e-auctions to generate funds. “It is unfortunate that the public properties are being frittered away and the authorities are not able to protect them,” the Chief Justice commented.

 

Further, she said the court was frequently receiving complaints about illegal encroachments and fraudulent sale deeds were being executed and registered in favour of the third parties. “So, we are inclined to give the general order to protect the government lands in the state,” she said.

The collectors of 33 districts shall file separate affidavits before the High Court furnishing the steps taken to comply with the directions issued. The case was adjourned to October 27.

...
Tags: telangana high court, collectors of 33 districts in ts, notify government lands, land survey, geotag, complete register in a week, government land encroached, protect government lands, chief justice hima kohli, telangana government, protection of public property, e-auction of land
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 05 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

B S Yediyurappa during a programme commemorating two years of the BJP government in Karnataka at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru, Monday, July 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka HC issues notice to Yediyurappa, his son in corruption case

Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, tweeted, “Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, another milestone in infrastructure development of Jammu & Kashmir is fulfilled. The 8.5 km tunnel between Qazigund and Banihal has been completed and open to traffic for trial”. (sic) — PTI

Tunnel brings Srinagar, Jammu closer

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas of the state, in Datia district, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh floods situation grim, 11 killed

Trinamul Congress MP Deepak Adhikari. — Facebook

‘Key flood relief plan won’t be realised till Didi becomes PM’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Delhi govt to recommend doctors, healthcare workers for Padma awards to Centre

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI/File)

Giant sea waves swallow centuries-old temple in Odisha's Kendrapara district

Locals would perceive the shrine as the

SC reserves verdict on Amazon's pleas against FRL-Reliance deal

Amazon had moved the top court against the Delhi High Court's division bench order. (Photo: PTI/File)

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh urges PM Modi to reopen Kartarpur Corridor

Shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (Photo: PTI/File)

Goa CM under fire for asking why rape victims were on beach late at night

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->