Flood alert issued in AP's Krishna district after Pulichintala dam gate washes away

ANI
Published Aug 5, 2021, 11:39 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2021, 11:39 am IST
Almost five lakh cusecs of water will reach Prakasam barrage in eight to 12 hours time
In the statement, the District Collector said that a technical problem arose in the 16th gate of the dam at around 3.30 AM. It will be replaced by a stop lock gate. (via ANI)
Krishna: After one gate of Pulichintala dam washed away due to some technical problem on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, water is being released downwards hence flash floods are likely in the downwards areas, said Krishna District collector J Nivas while issuing an alert.

In the statement, the District Collector said that a technical problem arose in the 16th gate of the dam at around 3.30 AM. It will be replaced by a stop lock gate. For this purpose, water is being released from the dam.

 

"Almost five lakh cusecs of water will reach Prakasam barrage in eight to 12 hours time," said the District Collector.

"People near the river area should be alert. They should not go into the river. They should take care of their animals and boats. People in low-lying areas should go to safer places. All Tehsildars and revenue staff are alerted," said the District Collector.

This morning outflow is 2,00,804 cusecs and inflow is 1,10,000 cusecs at Pulichintala dam. The outflow at Prakasam Barrage is 33,750 cusecs while inflow is 41,717 cusecs.

 

