Nation Other News 05 Aug 2019 MEA briefs foreign a ...
Nation, In Other News

MEA briefs foreign ambassadors on developments in Kashmir

ANI
Published Aug 5, 2019, 9:21 pm IST
Updated Aug 5, 2019, 9:21 pm IST
The briefing came against the backdrop of abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Soon after Shah moved the resolution, a gazette notification in this regard was issued by the President. (Photo: ANI)
 Soon after Shah moved the resolution, a gazette notification in this regard was issued by the President. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Senior External Affairs Ministry officials on Monday briefed the envoys of several countries, including P5 nations (China, France, Russia, United Kingdom and the United States), on abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and administrative reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir which were cleared in the Rajya Sabha.

Sources said during the meeting among other things it was highlighted that the proposals which are currently under consideration of the Parliament of India are internal to India.

 

These are aimed at providing good governance, promoting social justice and ensuring economic development in Jammu and Kashmir.

The briefing came against the backdrop of abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

A resolution in this regard was moved in the Rajya Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, amidst uproar by the opposition in the Upper House.

"All clauses of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will not be applicable in the state," Shah said while moving the resolution.

Soon after Shah moved the resolution, a gazette notification in this regard was issued by the President.

However, rattled by developments in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has vowed to exercise "all possible options" to counter the steps.

A statement issued by Pakistan's Foreign Office said it is committed to the "Kashmir cause and its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people".

...
Tags: kashmir turmoil, jammu and kashmir, 370, 35a
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Talking about the increase of security forces in the state, she said the Indian government has made the state into an ‘open jail’ so that nobody can speak up against the ‘illegitimate decision’. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: 'Maybe it was wrong to reject Pak and join India,' says Mehbooba

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti (Photo PTI/File).

Omar, Mehbooba, other political leaders arrested in Srinagar

The total number of centrally administrated territories in the country will now go up to nine. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Here’s what breaking up of J&K into 2 Union Territories means



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women on dating app are looking for man like Siddhant Chaturvedi; here's proof

Siddhant Chaturvedi. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner raise temperature in hot pool pictures; check out

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Not democracy but authoritarianism': Historian Ramachandra Guha on Article 370

'A straight question: what do you think of shutting down an entire state and detaining former Chief Ministers before taking a fateful decision that affects that state and its peoples? What if it was our Karnataka next and not their Kashmir now?' he said. (Photo: PTI)
 

Photos: SRK's daughter Suhana Khan's pics from college rehearsal days go viral

Suhana Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

After J&K and Haryana, ‘Super 30’ becomes first film to get tax-free in eight states

Super 30 still.
 

Maruti S-Presso to launch in October; Will rival the Renault Kwid

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is based on the Future S concept that was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Pak insulting its troops by not accepting bodies of deceased: Defence experts

‘This is very shameful that Pakistan is not coming to take the bodies of their soldiers. They are insulting their forces by behaving like this. Same happened in Kargil and our soldiers had to bury bodies of Pakistani soldiers,’ he said. (Photo: AP)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

NDA parties, AAP, BSP, YSRC support repealing of Article 370; Cong, JD(U), TMC oppose

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bihar ally—Janata Dal (United)—however, opposed the move. (Photo: AP)

Indian Constitution to apply in Jammu and Kashmir: President order

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo: FIle)

J&K political parties meet to discuss Kashmir situation

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said the leaders of various political parties had decided to meet at a hotel here, but the police asked it not to allow any political meeting in its premises. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham