Kaleshwaram water to reach Karimnagar: Water maybe diverted to Lower Manair

Fresh inflows from upstream states kept the water levels continue to rise in the river Godavari at Bhadrachalam.

Peddapalli: With the three main barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) brimming, officials are gearing up to take the next step and release water from the Yellampally reservoir to the Mid-Manair Dam near Karimnagar.

In the first phase, officials had completed pumping of water from Medigadda to Annaram and then to Sundilla through the Kannepalli and Kasipeta pump houses. From Sundilla, the water was pumped to Yellampally reservoir, covering around 111 km from Kaleshwaram.

Due to heavy inflows into the reservoir due to rain, officials had stopp-ed pumping of water into Yellampally. The reservoir had 13.55 tmc feet of water on Sunday morning against its capacity of 20.175 tmc ft.

In the second phase, the water will be lifted from Yellamapally reservoir to the Mid-Manair dam through the distributor channel. As the undertunnel works of the 7th package are about to be completed, officials are planning to release the water to Mid-Manair dam after August 5.

Kaleshwaram water will be supplied to about 2 lakh acres present in Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jagtial and Rajanna Sricilla districts and to Hyderabad for drinking through the Maulana Abul Kalam Hyderabad Sujala Saravanthi Sche-me. Water will be supplied to the NTPC and Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) along with Dhar-mapuri, Peddapalli, Man-thini, Ramagundam and Mancherial Assembly segments under Mission Bhagiratha.

Speaking elsewhere, MLA Gangula Kamala-kar said the Kaleshwa-ram project had become the lifeline to undivided Karimnagar district. He said that usually by Aug-ust 12, the Sriramsagar Project ought to have 40 tmc ft of water but currently had only 7.1 tmc ft.

Because of this, the Mid Manair and Lower Manair Dam dams did not have water. MMD had 3.1 tmc ft against its full capacity of 25.87 tmc ft, and LMD 3.334 tmc ft against its capacity of 24 tmc ft, he said.

In the absence of infl-ows from Maharashtra into the Godavari, he said officials are gearing up to release Kaleshw-aram water to the Mid-Manair Dam and then to the Lower Manair Dam through canals from Lakshmipur pump house by August 12.