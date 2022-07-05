KTR asks officials to expedite distribution of 2BHK houses

Hyderabad: Minister K.T. Rama Rao directed the officials to prepare guidelines for 60,000 2BHK housing units, before they could be allocated to the beneficiaries.

During a review meeting held at Nanakramguda office of Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited, the minister asked the GHMC officials to come up with the guidelines within a week, with the coordination of officials of the housing department.

He asked the officials to ensure that the screening process should not deprive poor families who were in need of a house of their own of 2BHK houses.