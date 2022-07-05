  
Nation Other News 05 Jul 2022 KTR asks officials t ...
Nation, In Other News

KTR asks officials to expedite distribution of 2BHK houses

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 5, 2022, 2:02 am IST
Updated Jul 5, 2022, 2:02 am IST
The minister asked GHMC officials to come up with the guidelines within a week, with the coordination of officials of the housing department
Minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Twitter)
 Minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Minister K.T. Rama Rao directed the officials to prepare guidelines for 60,000 2BHK housing units, before they could be allocated to the beneficiaries.

During a review meeting held at Nanakramguda office of Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited, the minister asked the GHMC officials to come up with the guidelines within a week, with the coordination of officials of the housing department.

He asked the officials to ensure that the screening process should not deprive poor families who were in need of a house of their own of 2BHK houses.

...
Tags: it minister k.t. rama rao
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

News

JV takes TS to court over tender denial

While Telangana figured in the list of 'top performers’ along with four other states, Andhra Pradesh figured in the list of ‘emerging startup ecosystems’ along with two other states. (AFP)

TS categorised as ‘top performer’ with strong start-up ecosystem

Health workers collect swab samples from commuters for Covid-19 coronavirus screening after a surge in number infections in Kolkata on July 4, 2022. (Photo:AFP)

Vizag records highest 7.94% Covid positivity rate in AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image By Arrangement)

India has eliminated all queues by going online: PM



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Modi writes blog for mother’s 100th b’day

This handout photograph taken on June 18, 2022 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talking with his mother Hiraba Modi during a visit on the occasion of her 100th birthday in Gandhinagar. (Photo by PIB)

Body spray ads with 'rape jokes' draws Centre's ire

A screengrab of the advertisement (Twitter)

Koya youth delve deep into roots, family history

Several Koya youths are reportedly going to Chhattisgarh to meet community elders of their surnames and finding their history and names of Kuladevatha. — Representational image/DC

Unique megalithic burial site discovered in Dakshina Kannada

Prof Murugeshi remarked that this could perhaps be the first rock engraving of the megalithic period found from Dakshina Kannada. (Photo by arrangement)

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->