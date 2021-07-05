Nation Other News 05 Jul 2021 Haritha Haram plant ...
Nation, In Other News

Haritha Haram plant survival just 50% in Khammam district

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 5, 2021, 12:45 am IST
Updated Jul 5, 2021, 12:45 am IST
District administration had planted 14.34 crore saplings during the last 6 phases. It has planned to plant 70 lakh saplings in the 7th phase
Haritha Haram has been implemented in six phases, with the seventh phase going on currently. (Representational Photo: DC)
  Haritha Haram has been implemented in six phases, with the seventh phase going on currently. (Representational Photo: DC)

KHAMMAM: The survival rate of saplings planted during the Haritha Haram programme implemented in 20 mandals of Khammam district is only 50 per cent. So far, Haritha Haram has been implemented in six phases, with the seventh phase going on currently.

District administration had planted 14.34 crore saplings in the district during the last sixth phases. It has planned to plant 70 lakh saplings in the seventh phase.

 

Badvathanda village in Raghunathapalem mandal is a classic example of estimating the plant survival rate. Officials and people planted 12,000 saplings in the village during the sixth phase of Haritha Haram. But only about 6,000 survived.

Nearly 18,000 saplings had been planted in the sixth phase in Konigerla, a mandal headquarters gram panchayat. The survival rate here too had been only 50 percent, as per a random sample survey.

Transport minister P. Ajay Kumar and collector R.V. Karnan had got angry with officials that no plants could be seen on roadsides in Pandillapalli village of Chintakani mandal when the duo visited the village last week as part of Palle Pragathi. There are 26 nurseries in Chintakani mandal. But the survival rate of their saplings after planting is only 45 per cent.

 

The state government has asked all gram panchayats to maintain at least one nursery in each village from funds allotted to it. But officials find this to be a difficult task, as they lack technical know-how. This is what is leading to just about 50 percent plant survival rate in these nurseries.

...
Tags: haritha haram, khammam, six phases, plant survival rate, telangana, palle pragathi
Location: India, Telangana, Khammam


Latest From Nation

CM asserted that the interlinked water grid project will stabilise water supply in the two districts. (Twitter)

CM will ensure water to drought-hit Chittoor and Kadapa districts: Minister

People in North, particularly UP, received politicians from the South with an open heart, Srikala said referring to the success of Jayaprada and Hema Malini. (DC Image)

Hyderabad socialite becomes Zilla Parishad chief in UP

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao participates in the prayers along with beneficiaries before inaugurating a double bedroom house in Medipally of Thangallapally mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday. (DC Image)

KCR loses cool, pulls out ribbon to open 2BHK

Sanjay Kumar said that the main purpose of the padayatra is to mobilise people against the “family rule” and to establish democracy in the state. (DC Image)

BJP chief to take out padayatra to expose TRS misrule



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Monsoon session of Parliament to have 19 sittings

The session is slated to conclude on August 13. (Photo: rstv.nic.in)

Sex workers in AP fight for survival during pandemic crisis

Ninety percent of them have landed into debt traps, with payments pending to micro finance institutions and private lenders from whom they borrowed money. ( Representational image/AP)

English medium must at under graduate level in Andhra Pradesh

The ‘Future of work’ demands knowing English which will be met with studying UG in English medium so that the inherent inhibition wanes away. — DC Image

Yoga remains 'ray of hope' as world fights Covid: PM Modi

Practitioners perform a yoga position during an event to mark International Yoga Day at the Red Fort in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Madras High Court refuses to ban online games

It is only upon the failure of the executive to act and thereupon, the Court perceiving the matter to be a danger to society, ought to step in. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham