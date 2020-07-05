103rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

672,695

22,809

Recovered

408,645

14,326

Deaths

19,279

610

Maharashtra2000641080828671 Tamil Nadu107001605921450 Delhi97200682563004 Gujarat35398254141926 Uttar Pradesh2655418154773 Telangana2231211537288 Karnataka215499246335 West Bengal2123114166736 Rajasthan1953215640447 Andhra Pradesh176998008218 Haryana1654812257260 Madhya Pradesh1460411234598 Bihar11457848888 Assam9800632814 Jammu and Kashmir82465143127 Odisha7316535333 Punjab56683989149 Kerala4594243626 Chhatisgarh3065241414 Uttarakhand2791190937 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura140110931 Manipur13166390 Goa11984783 Himachal Pradesh9796179 Puducherry73930112 Nagaland5351820 Chandigarh4593956 Arunachal Pradesh252751 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim101520 Meghalaya50421
17 employees of Tirumala temple test positive, but none since reopening

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Jul 5, 2020, 8:50 am IST
Updated Jul 5, 2020, 8:50 am IST
Temple trust chairman says two-week shifts being planned for staff to ensure their safety
File photo of social distance norms being enforced at the Tirumala temple. (PTI)
 File photo of social distance norms being enforced at the Tirumala temple. (PTI)

Tirupati: Reiterating that not even a single devotee has tested positive for COVID-19 since resumption of services at the Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on June 8, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy announced that 17 employees of the devasthanams have tested positive so far.

Speaking to media after an emergency board meeting at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Saturday, Subba Reddy disclosed that one assistant priest, a couple of musicians, and vigilance and security staffers have been infected. “After an extensive enquiry, we found that none of the 17 employees who tested positive hails from Tirumala,” he underlined.

 

Subba Reddy maintained that revenues and hundi collections are not important for the TTD, and there would be no compromise on the health of employees. “We have already instructed officials to provide the affected employees the best of treatment. We will also put in place top quality measures to ensure that pilgrims on a visit to Tirumala do not fall prey to the coronavirus."

Subba Reddy announced that instead of week-long shifts, TTD is contemplating two-week long shifts for employees to ensure their health. “Every employee will be tested for corona and only then allowed to discharge their duties. Additional safety measures will be ensured at Kalyanakatta with barbers being given gloves and PPE kits. The same will also be issued to Vahana bearers and those at prasadam distribution counter,” he stated.

Keeping in mind the spike in cases of coronavirus in the country, the TTD chairman said no more than 12,000 devotees will be allowed to have darshan of the deity in the foreseeable future.

...
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


