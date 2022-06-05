Nation Other News 05 Jun 2022 Body spray ads with ...
Nation, In Other News

Body spray ads with 'rape jokes' draws Centre's ire

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published Jun 5, 2022, 9:03 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2022, 9:03 am IST
Youtube, Twitter asked to take down videos immediately
A screengrab of the advertisement (Twitter)
 A screengrab of the advertisement (Twitter)

New Delhi: Union Information and Broadcasting ministry on Saturday asked social media platforms Twitter and YouTube to take down “derogatory” advertisement of men’s perfume Layer’r Shot after people criticised the content of the ad for promoting sexual assault culture. The Ministry of I&B (MIB) has also asked the TV channels to pull down this ad immediately.

“It has come to the notice of MIB India that an inappropriate and derogatory advertisement of a deodorant is circulating on social media. The Ministry has asked Twitter and YouTube to immediately pull down all instances of this advertisement. The TV channel on which it appeared has already pulled it down on the directions of MIB,” the ministry said.

 

The two advertisements for the Body Spray got massive criticism online for its contents. In one of the ads, four young men are in a cosmetic section of a shopping store with a lady in front of them. Upon seeing the last bottle of Layer'r “Shot” perfume in the rack, the men discuss who will take the “Shot” which sounds uncomfortable to the lady.  “Hum chaar aur ye ek.. Shot kon lega” as the men discussed the lady turns back and gives them an angry glance only to find that the men are talking about ‘Shot’ the body spray.

 

In the second ad, a couple is shown in the bedroom when four male friends of the man enter the room and ask, “Shot mara lagta hai” to which he responds, “ha mara na”. In the next scene, a friend says, “ab humari baari” and goes on to pick up the “Shot” body spray kept in the room.

Angry with the content, people lashed out at the company that made the ad and the Advertising Standards Council (ASCI) of India that approved these ads. “How does this kind of ads get approved, sick and outright disgusting. Is @layerr_shot full of perverts?” asked one woman on Twitter while several others tagged ASCI to “stop this “filth immediately”.

 

“Thank you for tagging us. The ad is in serious breach of the ASCI Code and is against public interest. We have taken immediate action and notified the advertiser to suspend the ad, pending investigation.,” the ASCI said, adding both government and ASCI have intervened to stop the further publishing of the offending advertisement of Layerr Shot.

In a letter sent to Twitter and YouTube the Ministry of I&B (MIB) said the videos posted on their platforms “are detrimental to the portrayal of women in the interest of decency or morality and in violation of the Rule 3 (1)b(ii) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 which provides that the users shall not host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update or share any information which is insulting or harassing on the basis of gender.

 

...
Tags: controversial advertisement, derogatory advertisement
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

India's forest cover grown by over 20,000 sq km in last eight years: PM Modi

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

Jubilee Hills gangrape: Will not rest till justice is done, says Bandi Sanjay

CPM members protest at the RTC Crossroads on Saturday, seeking action against the accused in the gangrape of a minr girl. (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

School staffer helped arrange pub party

Legal experts questioned the way the identity of juvenile ‘accused’ in criminal cases was being flashed across some sections of the media and on social media. (Representational image)

Identity of juvenile offenders should be protected: Legal experts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

West Bengal gets 2 Navy fast interceptor crafts based in Kolkata

Two fast interceptor crafts at Man-O-War Jetty in river Hooghly in Kolkata on Wednesday

Inverted Rifle, helmet shifted from India Gate to War Memorial

A generation of Indians from all over the country from last 50 years have visited Amar Jawan Jyoti to pay their respect to fallen Indian soldiers and it has etched strongly in the emotional psyche of Indians. (Twitter)

Filmmakers throng scenic Kashmir for outdoor shooting

In January 2021, Bollywood’s big banners arrived in Kashmir Valley, “giving a major shot in the arm to the tourism sector which was facing huge losses”. (Representational image: PTI)

Conclave to debate birthplace of Lord Hanuman

Referring to Valmiki Ramayana, Mahant Govind Das of Kishkindha has claimed that Lord Hanuman was born in Kishkindha. (Representational image)

Coal shortage in power plants: Centre advises states to place orders for imports

As per the data presented by CEA in the meeting, it was noted that the States of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have placed orders for the import of coal, while Punjab and Gujarat are in the advanced stage of finalisation of the tenders; and the other States need to put extra efforts to import the coal for blending at their power plants in time.— Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->