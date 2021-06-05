Nation Other News 05 Jun 2021 Lioness dies of COVI ...
Nation, In Other News

Lioness dies of COVID-19 at Chennai zoo

ANI
Published Jun 5, 2021, 11:31 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2021, 11:31 am IST
Few other lions have tested positive for the virus at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park
Earlier, on May 8, two lionesses have tested positive for COVID-19 at Etawah Safari Park in Uttar Pradesh and eight Asiatic lions housed in the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) Hyderabad have tested positive for SARS-CoV2 virus on May 4. (Representational Image/ANI)
 Earlier, on May 8, two lionesses have tested positive for COVID-19 at Etawah Safari Park in Uttar Pradesh and eight Asiatic lions housed in the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) Hyderabad have tested positive for SARS-CoV2 virus on May 4. (Representational Image/ANI)

Chennai: A nine-year-old lioness Neela has died of COVID-19, and few other lions have tested positive for the virus at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur area of Tamil Nadu's Chennai.

"A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported in the Asiatic lions at Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur on June 3. Few of the lion has been found symptomatic and one of them - a nine-year-old lioness Neela succumbed to the disease on the evening of June 3," read a press release from the Zoo issued on Friday.

 

"The zoo officials have immediately quarantined all the Asiatic lions and under the supervision of the senior vets of the Tamil Nadu Veterinary University treatments have been started," it said.

Moreover, on the request of the state government, a team of experts was also deputed by TANUVAS to help the veterinarians in the zoo to investigate the condition of the lions.

Swab samples of 11 lions were sent to the National Institute of High-Security Diseases (NIHSAD) Bhopal, and further samples of tiger and other large mammals are being sent for testing.

 

"As precautionary measures, the Tamil Nadu government had closed all the zoos for the visitors in the state since April 20," the statement said.
Earlier, on May 8, two lionesses have tested positive for COVID-19 at Etawah Safari Park in Uttar Pradesh and eight Asiatic lions housed in the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) Hyderabad have tested positive for SARS-CoV2 virus on May 4.

...
Tags: covid-19 in lions, nehru zoological park, etawah safari park, neela, arignar anna zoological park, vandalur
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

People wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses at a vaccination centre in Nagpur, Maharashtra. (PTI)

COVID-19: Maharashtra to follow 5-level unlock plan from Monday

A nurse prepares for a week long duty inside COVID-19 wards, at Ramaiah Medical College Hospital in Bengaluru, Friday, June 4, 2021. (PTI)

India witnesses sharp decline in daily Covid cases with 1,20,529 new infections today

Southwest monsoon arrives in Karnataka, parts of state receive light showers

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)

Twitter restores blue tick on Vice Prez Naidu's personal account



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Twitter restores blue tick on Vice Prez Naidu's personal account

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)

Biomedical waste galore in Telangana; disposal a tough task

Across India, the Covid-19 related biomedical waste this May stood at 2,03,000 kg a day. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Lady Luck smiles again; Two more get diamonds in Jonnagiri

In a span of 48 hours, three diamonds worth Rs 2.40 crore were found in Jonnagiri village of Tuggali Mandal. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

New York hospital to send ventilators, PPE kits for COVID relief efforts in India

A Central Reserve Police Force soldier stitches a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit for health workers. (Photo: AP/File)

Odisha government braces for Cyclone Yaas

The panchayati raj and water resources department has been asked to make necessary preparations to ensure an unhindered drinking water supply and plan to pre-position water tankers wherever necessary to help people during the aftermath of the cyclone. — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham