IAF to help in retrieving the bodies of missing Nanda Devi trekkers

Published Jun 5, 2019, 11:21 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2019, 11:26 am IST
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are likely to aid in the rescue efforts.
Four British mountaineers were rescued from the Nanda Devi base camp on Sunday. (Photo: Representative image)
 Four British mountaineers were rescued from the Nanda Devi base camp on Sunday. (Photo: Representative image)

Dehradun: The state administration, on Tuesday, has planned to retrieve the bodies of five mountaineers from Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district using a helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF), a day after they were spotted.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are likely to aid in the rescue efforts, the Hindustan Times reported.

 

The rescuers on-board an IAF helicopter spotted bodies of five of eight missing mountaineers at a height of about 5,000 metres around 500 metres from the Nanda Devi peak. The bodies could not be retrieved due to bad weather.

“After spotting the bodies, the administration informed the defence and home ministry about it. Both the departments then gave necessary directions to retrieve the bodies with required help,” the publication quoted Uttarakhand chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh.

Pithoragad’s district magistrate said a draft of the strategy would be discussed with the para-military forces. The district administration has received the names of the mountaineers.

Four British mountaineers were rescued from the Nanda Devi base camp on Sunday.

