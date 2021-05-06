Horticulture orchards get DWMA boost in AP

Besides traditional crops, this year there have been additions like dragon fruit, Taiwan guava, coconut, hybrid orchards, rose and jasmines, which all are commercially viable. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Kadapa: Small farmers are now able to grow horticulture orchards, thanks to the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS). The District Water Management Authority (DWMA) has decided to cultivate about 10,000 acres of orchards this year, which is unprecedented in the district.

Currently, selection of beneficiaries for the year 2021-22 is in full swing. Eligible farmers have to apply by May 31.

It should be noted that until now, traditional crops like guava, sapota, mango, teak, coconut, custard apple, apricot and tamarind were made available under employment guarantee scheme. This year there have been additions like dragon fruit, Taiwan guava, coconut, hybrid orchards, rose and jasmines, which all are commercially viable.

Financial assistance will be provided for drip facilities to farmers having water facility farms. Drip facility will be provided free of cost with 30 per cent subsidy through NREGS and 70 per cent from Andhra Pradesh Micro Irrigation Project (APMIP). Additionally, beneficiaries will be paid maintenance expenses for three years. Farmers who do not have their own water supply but have farm ponds, ditches near the farm and are likely to be irrigated even in summer are also eligible to apply under the scheme. Depending on the type of orchard, it is possible to earn an income of Rs 50,000 to Rs 2.30 lakh per acre.

However, the scheme is not extended to families in which any member has a government job. Only rural farmers with five acres or less of land and an employment guarantee job card are eligible. Pandillapalli Yadubhushan Reddy, project director of DWMA, said the target was to grow horticulture orchards on 10,000 acres this year. He explained that the government has given permission for cultivation of new dragon fruit, jasmine and rose orchards for this year.