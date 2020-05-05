42nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

46,604

1,577

Recovered

12,945

501

Deaths

1,572

56

Maharashtra145412465583 Gujarat58041195319 Delhi4898143164 Tamil Nadu3550140931 Rajasthan3127146482 Madhya Pradesh2942856165 Uttar Pradesh276680250 Andhra Pradesh171758934 West Bengal1259218133 Punjab123212823 Telangana108558529 Jammu and Kashmir7012878 Karnataka61429325 Bihar5171174 Kerala5004014 Haryana4422455 Odisha163611 Jharkhand115273 Chandigarh97191 Uttarakhand60391 Chhatisgarh57360 Assam43331 Himachal Pradesh40342 Tripura1620 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry1260 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Other News 05 May 2020 7-months pregnant wo ...
Nation, In Other News

7-months pregnant woman dodges corona checkposts by flashing mother's card

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHILPA P
Published May 5, 2020, 2:10 pm IST
Updated May 5, 2020, 2:10 pm IST
Three cases of people fleeing Mumbai to reach Mandya but testing covid-positive there
The KRS dam in Karnataka
 The KRS dam in Karnataka

Mysuru: A seven-months pregnant woman fled Covid-19 hotspot Mumbai along with her family, and made it to her village 1000 km away in KR Pet taluka in Mandya district of Karnataka, flashing her mother’s ID card at each checkpost. After reaching her destination, she got herself tested for Covid-19.

She tested positive for the virus on Monday in Mandya.

 

The 20-year-old woman (assigned the number P637) had been living with her husband and in-laws at Santa Cruz East, Agripada in Mumbai for the past three years. To get out of the containment zone, they started out from Mumbai at 7.30 pm on April 23 -- she, her husband, brother-in-law, co-sister and their children, and a 19-year-old girl. She made it past checkposts at Belagavi, Hubballi, Davanagere, Kadur, Arasikere, Channarayapatna and Shravanabelagola and reached her village Jaaginakere at 3 pm on April 24.

She stayed at her home in the village from 24 April to April 29. With the Mandya district administration testing people on a campaign mode in the entire district, she and her family got themselves tested on May 1.

Her test returned positive on May 4, according to deputy commissioner M V Venkatesh.

Along with her, the 19-year-old girl (P638) who travelled with the family also tested positive. The girl is in the sixth semester of her BE Electronics course at an engineering college in Mumbai.

This is not the first case of a corona fugitive from Mumbai. Earlier, a 50-year-old man who ran a hotel in Mumbai travelled in a vehicle carrying dates and reached Channarayapatna in Hassan district.

In fact there have been three such incidents, including that of seven people coming to Mandya from Mumbai transporting a dead man's body for cremation in his native village of B Kodagalli in Pandavapura taluk.

Mandya deputy commissioner Dr Venkatesh has appealed to natives of Mandya who are stuck in Mumbai to stay there till the Covid situation comes to control.

So far 28 people in Mandya diatrict have tested positive for Covid 19. Seven people have been discharged. Currently there are 21 active cases being treated at the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences.

Tags: mandya, karnataka, mumbai, coronavirus refugees
Location: India, Karnataka, Mandya


