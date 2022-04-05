Nation Other News 05 Apr 2022 Rare neolithic carvi ...
Rare neolithic carvings found in Bhupalpally district cave

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 5, 2022, 1:50 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2022, 8:47 am IST
Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam discovered the carvings in a cave in a forest near Neredupally village of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district
A cave with stone carvings dating back to neolithic and megalithic period was discovered by an archaeology group in Bhupalpally district (DC)
 A cave with stone carvings dating back to neolithic and megalithic period was discovered by an archaeology group in Bhupalpally district (DC)

HYDERABAD: A cave with stone carvings, or petroglyphs, dating back to neolithic and megalithic periods was discovered by a member of a history and archaeology group on Monday.

Ravi Patel, a member of the Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam, discovered the carvings in a cave in a dense forest near Neredupally village of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district. One of the carvings depicts two men fighting with each other using weapons, while another one is of a man holding a sword and appearing to sacrifice himself, while figures of a bull and deer carved around.

 

According to archaeologist Dr Bandi Muralidhar Reddy, a member of the history group, the carvings belong to the neolithic and megalithic periods. While there are hundreds of rock paintings in Telangana, rock carvings like these are rare, say members of the group.

Tags: cave with carvings bhupalpally district, neolithic megalithic periods
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


