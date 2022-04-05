Nation Other News 05 Apr 2022 MGM doctors stage pr ...
Nation, In Other News

MGM doctors stage protest boycotting duties

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 5, 2022, 11:13 pm IST
Updated Apr 5, 2022, 11:51 pm IST
TGDA members said the work of doctors was to give medical treatment and not catch rats which is the duty of the sanitation department
MGM Hospital superintendent Dr V. Srinivas was transferred and two duty doctors suspended after a patient in the respiratory intensive care unit was found bitten by rats. — Representational image/DC
 MGM Hospital superintendent Dr V. Srinivas was transferred and two duty doctors suspended after a patient in the respiratory intensive care unit was found bitten by rats. — Representational image/DC

Hanamkonda: Doctors of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Hanamkonda boycotted work, wore black badges and staged a demonstration on Tuesday to protest the action taken against their colleagues in the rat bite incident.

The Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGDA) had demanded that the government revoke its decision to suspend two doctors by April 4. With no word coming from the government, the doctors started their protest.

 

TGDA members said the work of doctors was to give medical treatment and not catch rats and insects which is the duty of the sanitation department. Instead of taking action against the sanitation agency, the government had taken action on doctors.

MGM Hospital superintendent Dr V. Srinivas was transferred and two duty doctors suspended after a patient in the respiratory intensive care unit was found bitten by rats. He died later at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad.

 

...
Tags: mgm doctors hanamkonda stage protest, rat bite incident doctors suspension, revoke suspension of doctors rat bite incident
Location: India, Telangana


Related Stories

Rodent incident: MGM superintendent transferred, 2 duty doctors suspended
Patient bitten by rats at MGM hospital dies

Latest From Nation

Union home minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

Shah to attend final meet of Bandi yatra

The mid-day meals in the government-run and aided schools are provided by Manna Trust, and the GHMC's Annapurna meals are prepared by the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Trust. (Representational Photo:DC)

Mid-day meals: Kids get broken rice, watery dal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President JP Nadda. (PTI)

Dedicate to seva: Modi to BJP MPs

A file photo of Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)

Can poll manifestos be legally binding, asks Naidu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Russian foreign minister Lavrov to visit India from Mar 31 to Apr 1

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (Photo: AP)

Flight services resume from Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru

Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan travelled on the first flight to Hyderabad from Puducherry, on Sunday, after a two years gap. (ANI)

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

Interview | We need to refashion our politics to address new realities: Ashwani Kumar

Former Union law minister Ashwani Kumar. (Twitter)

Indo-Bangladesh ship-to-ship LPG transfer begins

A ship-to-ship LPG transfer between the countries underway in sea. (Photo by arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->