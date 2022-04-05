MGM doctors stage protest boycotting duties

MGM Hospital superintendent Dr V. Srinivas was transferred and two duty doctors suspended after a patient in the respiratory intensive care unit was found bitten by rats. — Representational image/DC

Hanamkonda: Doctors of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Hanamkonda boycotted work, wore black badges and staged a demonstration on Tuesday to protest the action taken against their colleagues in the rat bite incident.

The Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGDA) had demanded that the government revoke its decision to suspend two doctors by April 4. With no word coming from the government, the doctors started their protest.

TGDA members said the work of doctors was to give medical treatment and not catch rats and insects which is the duty of the sanitation department. Instead of taking action against the sanitation agency, the government had taken action on doctors.

MGM Hospital superintendent Dr V. Srinivas was transferred and two duty doctors suspended after a patient in the respiratory intensive care unit was found bitten by rats. He died later at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad.