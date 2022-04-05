Mamnoor Airfield gets another Microlight aircraft

The NCC directorate of Andhra Pradesh, with cooperation from NCC Warangal, have been able to bring in two Microlight aircrafts to Mamnoor. Staff from both NCC units celebrated the arrival of the new aircraft. — Representational image/DC

Warangal: Another Zen Air Microlight aircraft has been flown successfully to the 4th Telangana Air Squadron National Cadet Corps' (NCC) group headquarters. The aircraft landed at Mamnoor Airfield in Warangal district on Tuesday, said commanding officer and air-wing commander Pratheek Banerji.

The aircraft was flown in by another wing commander, M.V.Mudliar, from Viraf airstrip in Mamidyal, Gajwel district to Mamnoor.

With this new addition, the Mamnoor airfield has positioned 2 Microlights for flying as well as to train cadets, he added.

The NCC directorate of Andhra Pradesh, with cooperation from NCC Warangal, have been able to bring in two Microlight aircrafts to Mamnoor. Staff from both NCC units celebrated the arrival of the new aircraft.