'Keeping awake' habit high in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Four out of 10 Hyderabadis say browsing on social media keeps them awake till late at night, according to a pan-India survey the highest among metro cities. The figure was 25 per cent in 2021.

In comparison, across India, 36 per cent of respondents blamed digital devices for their late sleeping hours.

The survey was conducted by the mattress maker Wakefit, which collected over 2 lakh responses since 2018 from across the country, and over 30,000 responses this year, to compile the Great Indian Sleep Scorecard (GISS). The questions asked at some point during each year.

The survey showed that there was a 32 per cent increase in the number of people in the city who complained of insomnia, since last year.

Some 28 per cent of the respondents from the city said they stayed up late at night worrying about their future post the pandemic. The percentage of respondents who felt sleepy at work rose from 20 per cent in 2021 to 49 in Hyderabad. Of the respondents, 53 per cent were from the IT sector.

The findings also revealed some good signs. A total of 87 per cent of respondents used their phones just before going to bed, down from 94 last year to 87. A total of 67 per cent of Hyderabadis felt refreshed on waking up in the morning.

Nation-wide, there was a 57 per cent increase in Indians staying up late as they were ‘doomscrolling’ — spending a lot of time consuming negative news.

Nationwide, the percentage of people feeling sleepy during work hours decreased from 83 per cent in 2020 (pre-pandemic period) to 48 in 2022.