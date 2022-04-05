Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing 05 Apr 2022 'Keeping awake& ...
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

'Keeping awake' habit high in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 5, 2022, 2:08 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2022, 7:17 am IST
The survey was conducted by the mattress maker Wakefit, which collected over 2 lakh responses since 2018 from across the country
Some 28 per cent of the respondents from the city said they stayed up late at night worrying about their future post the pandemic. (Representational image)
 Some 28 per cent of the respondents from the city said they stayed up late at night worrying about their future post the pandemic. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Four out of 10 Hyderabadis say browsing on social media keeps them awake till late at night, according to a pan-India survey the highest among metro cities. The figure was 25 per cent in 2021.

In comparison, across India, 36 per cent of respondents blamed digital devices for their late sleeping hours.

 

The survey was conducted by the mattress maker Wakefit, which collected over 2 lakh responses since 2018 from across the country, and over 30,000 responses this year, to compile the Great Indian Sleep Scorecard (GISS). The questions asked at some point during each year.

The survey showed that there was a 32 per cent increase in the number of people in the city who complained of insomnia, since last year.

Some 28 per cent of the respondents from the city said they stayed up late at night worrying about their future post the pandemic. The percentage of respondents who felt sleepy at work rose from 20 per cent in 2021 to 49 in Hyderabad. Of the respondents, 53 per cent were from the IT sector.

 

The findings also revealed some good signs. A total of 87 per cent of respondents used their phones just before going to bed, down from 94 last year to 87. A total of 67 per cent of Hyderabadis felt refreshed on waking up in the morning.

Nation-wide, there was a 57 per cent increase in Indians staying up late as they were ‘doomscrolling’ — spending a lot of time consuming negative news.
Nationwide, the percentage of people feeling sleepy during work hours decreased from 83 per cent in 2020 (pre-pandemic period) to 48 in 2022.

 

...
Tags: digital devices late sleeping, great indian sleep scorecard, doomscrolling, sleepy at work
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 05 April 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Lifestyle

Renowned astrologer and numerologist Jayashankarr Sistlaa (Photo by arrangement)

Astrologer foresees good days for governments, tough time for Opposition

People offers prayers after Markazi Ruyat E Hilaal Committee Sadar Majlis Ulema E Deccan Ka Elaan announced the sighting the crescent moon in back drop of historic Makkah Masjid in old city of Hyderabad on Saturday. (DC photo)

Moon sighted, holy month of Ramzan begins

Cover Image of the book 'Let Me Hijack Your Mind' by Alyque Padamsee and Vandana Saxena Poria. (By Arrangement)

Book Review | Here are Alyque Padamsee’s thoughts on the New Joint Family

Cover image of the book 'Best Intentions' by Simran Dhir. (By Arrangement)

Book Review | Boy meets girl in elite New India



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

Coronavirus can destroy the placenta and lead to stillbirths

Researchers in 12 countries, including the United States, analyzed placental and autopsy tissue from 64 stillbirths and four newborns who died shortly after birth. The cases all involved unvaccinated women who had COVID-19 during their pregnancy. (AFP Image)

UK opens up COVID boosters to all over 30s in Omicron fight

It comes as early analysis shows booster jabs being effective against the Omicron variant, the first cases of which have started being hospitalised now. (FP Photo)

For a ballerina’s bod

Hand Stand, This routine is a form of physical exercise inspired from classical ballet. (DC FIle)

Stay indoors for 12 noon and 4 pm in a day, suggests health official

The public should also be careful while eating roadside food and ice creams. There is a chance of adulterants being used, which may cause water borne or food borne diseases, Director of Public Health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao said. — Representational image/DC

Dealing with Omicron, the party-pooper!

IAS Rajat Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->