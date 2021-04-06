Nation Other News 05 Apr 2021 Volunteers persuadin ...
Nation, In Other News

Volunteers persuading reluctant beneficiaries to take COVID jab in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 6, 2021, 4:32 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2021, 6:37 am IST
Those who refuse to take the jab cite reasons that include fear of side-effects like fever and body pains, blood pressure and blood sugar
Volunteers and ASHA workers campaign in the targetted areas a day before the vaccine date. However, some beneficiaries are failing to turn up for varied reasons. (Photo: AP)
 Volunteers and ASHA workers campaign in the targetted areas a day before the vaccine date. However, some beneficiaries are failing to turn up for varied reasons. (Photo: AP)

VIJAYAWADA: Ward and village volunteers are visiting houses of targeted beneficiaries aged above 45 years to persuade the reluctant ones to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Given the steady rise in the number of coronavirus infections across the state, the state government directed health authorities to concentrate on highly populated urban areas and villages. It recently extended vaccination centres to ward and village secretariats to be within the reach of people.

 

With the inclusion of people aged above 45 years, health authorities identified the beneficiaries at all levels. They fixed a daily target of 500 people in each ward secretariat and nearly 300 at each village secretariat. The vaccination schedule will be from 9 am to 5 pm with a possible extension by an hour if the need arises.

Volunteers and ASHA workers campaign in the targetted areas a day before the vaccine date. However, some beneficiaries are failing to turn up for varied reasons. At this juncture, the volunteers and ASHA workers list out those who have missed out and by afternoon visit their houses and persuade them to take the vaccine. Those who refuse to take the jab cite reasons that include fear of side-effects like fever and body pains, blood pressure and blood sugar and further health complications, instances of death of some people after vaccination.

 

A ward volunteer said, “We are even explaining about our personal experiences and also inform them that if they fail to get the jab being given free of charge, they will become vulnerable to getting infected with the virus. Some people are giving up their inhibitions after personal persuasion and are coming for the jab.”

Health director Dr T. Geetha Prasadini said “As we have targetted to administer Covid vaccine at least for 90% of beneficiaries, we are sending volunteers and ASHA workers to visit the houses of those who fail to turn up and convince them about the need to take the jab.”

 

...
Tags: volunteers and asha workers campaign, vaccination in ap, reluctant people persuaded for vaccination, campaign for vaccination in ap, volunteers identifying vaccine beneficiaries in ap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

A paramilitary personnel stands guard as people wait to cast their votes at a polling station during the state legislative elections, at South Twenty Four Parganas district, about 70 km from Kolkata on April 6, 2021. (Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP)

EVMs, VVPATs found at TMC leader's home, poll official suspended

Elderly people wait for their turn to receive the dose of Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a government high school in Hyderabad on April 5, 2021. (Noah SEELAM / AFP)

Telangana reports 1498 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Rakesh Singh Manhas went missing in April 3 Maoist ambush on security forces. — By arrangement

Maoists claim CRPF jawan's capture, family seeks release

The minister (extreme right) said that opposition parties, including Telugu Desam and Jana Sena, should question the Union Government about the exorbitant hike in petrol and diesel charges. — Twitter

Question BJP about AP issues, Pawan told



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

10 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Kosigi

The villagers alleged that River Tungabhadra water was supplied to the people without proper filtration by the Rural Water Supply department. (Representational image)

Indian-origin doctor is global coordinator for US President's Malaria Initiative

In the face of an 'unprecedented' crisis, Panjabi said he was humbled by the challenges the US the world faced to build back better. (Image credit: Twitter/@rajpanjabi)

Rs 5,000 cr annual loss to Western Railway due to COVID-19 crisis: Official

During the COVID-19 lockdown last year, the WR ran 1,234 Shramik Special trains from May 1 to 31 to ferry about 19 lakh people to their destinations in different states. (PTI file photo)

Furnace oil from TTP leaks into sea in Kerala; leak plugged, say company officials

Furnace oil tank, picture used for representational images only (Image source: KPN)

Ulfa-I threatens to take 'ultimate step' next week on 2 captive employees of Quippo

Though the exact whereabouts of the kidnapped employees were not known to police, security sources feared that they have been taken to neighbouring Myanmar where a united front of banned outfit United National Liberation Front of Western South East Asia (UNLFWSEA) and other rebel bodies have their base camps. — Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham