Variety of shrubs, palm trees on Tank Bund

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Apr 5, 2021, 4:26 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2021, 4:26 am IST
The government has earmarked Rs 1.79 crore for the project and aims to complete it by the end of April
The project is a part of the government's Telangana ku Haritha Haaram. (Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: The expansive lawns on the Tank Bund are expected to break out in a rash of colours this summer with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) creating lush green lawns and planting 150 varieties of shrubs and palm trees.

The existing greenery will be translocated to another place, officials said.

 

The plan is to provide a modern urban design to build a pleasant streetscape, and the state government is keen on making the area more people-friendly and drawing a larger number of tourists. It has earmarked Rs 1.79 crore for the project and aims to complete it by the end of April.

The project is a part of the government's Telangana ku Haritha Haaram.

Coming up on the side of the road are 47 varieties of avenue plants, palm trees including Khejri (Prosopis cinerari), Kentia palm (Howea forsteriana), Kadam (Anthocephalus cadamba), aaku sampanga (Artabotrys odoratissimus), orange flame  (bignonia venusta) and Buddha Belly Bamboo would come up on the 2.2-km stretch.

 

This apart, 48 varieties of shrubs would be raised: yellow trumpet vine (Adenocalymma comosum), dwarf Allamanda cathartica, pink bougainvillea etc.

The rest of the area will be covered by ademium pink, Alternanthera red and yellow (Calico), white Asystasia gangetica, blue Cuphea hyssopifolia (Colombian waxweed), purple and white Lantana.

The HMDA would spend Rs 1.11 crore for planter box planting, mounding, preparation of the lawn bed, ground cover and flower bed and planting, and planting of hedges and shrubs. Another Rs 12.4 lakh would be used for purchasing palm trees, shrubs and grass and the maintenance cost outlay is Rs 47.65 lakh for a year.

 

The HMDA said the prime intention is to provide a pleasant and memorable experience to Hyderabadis and tourists who flock the area in large numbers to spend the evening. It is also a popular spot for morning walkers.

The development authority has taken up Tank Bund road revamp works on both sides, especially the walking area and the setting up of the lighting arrangements. Tank Bund’s footpaths are being laid afresh in ways as would last longer. This entails renovation with flamed granite as well as granite kerbs.

Modern ducts are being provided for creating a proper drainage system to clear stormwater, so that waterlogging does not occur. Separate ducts are being provided for electric cables, optical fibre and other cables running through the sidewalks of the Tank Bund. It has aligned designer lamp posts resembling heritage lighting.

 

