New software can help suspend driving licenses immediately

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Apr 5, 2021, 12:01 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2021, 6:58 am IST
With this latest update, the police officials can update the case details whenever a violation occurs and push it on the software
HYDERABAD: The Telangana state transport and traffic police department are working on an update in their software, which will make it easier and quicker to suspend licenses of drivers involved in drunk driving cases. 

According to Traffic DCP of Cyberabad, S. Vijay Kumar, the update will help them to suspend licences of drunk drivers in real time, as opposed to the present system of submitting case details to court, which in turn passes orders to the transport department. 

 

“The software updates are getting integrated and are in the final stages now. It will save us from tedious manual work,” explained the official, adding that now with the latest update, the police officials can update the case details whenever a violation occurs and push it on the software, following which data will be shared with the transport department and notice will be served. 

Speaking about the initiative, chief functionary of Indian Federation of Road Safety, Vinod Kumar Kanumala said that this can warn drunk drivers about the immediate consequences.

 

“The transport department used to take their own time to cancel licenses and it involved different RTOs. The update will not have any change in the enforcement but only in getting quicker results. The workload of the traffic police and time-frame will be reduced,” he said.

Tags: realtime license suspension, telangana traffic police, drunk driving, traffic software
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


