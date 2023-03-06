  
Viveka murder: CBI to grill Avinash Reddy again today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 6, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2023, 12:00 am IST
The Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, who is a cousin of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, has appeared twice before the agency. The CBI officials grilled him based on Google takeout data. (File Photo)
 The Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, who is a cousin of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, has appeared twice before the agency. The CBI officials grilled him based on Google takeout data. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the murder of former minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, served a third notice to Kadapa YSRC MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy of Andhra Pradesh, asking him to appear at its Hyderabad office on Monday.

This time, the investigation agency also served notice to his father Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy, asking him to appear along with his son for questioning in connection with the case.

The Kadapa MP, who is a cousin of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, has appeared twice before the agency. The CBI officials grilled him based on Google takeout data.

Earlier, Avinash Reddy demanded that officials record the questioning session.

