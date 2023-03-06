  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 05 Mar 2023 TS Governor, health ...
Nation, In Other News

TS Governor, health minister exchange jibes over medical college allocations

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Mar 6, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2023, 12:16 am IST
Terming the PMSSY a “visionary” scheme that led to a “medical revolution” in the past eight years, by funding one medical college in every district, the Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan slammed the Telangana government’s inaction.(Photo: Twitter: @DrTamilisaiGuv)
 Terming the PMSSY a “visionary” scheme that led to a “medical revolution” in the past eight years, by funding one medical college in every district, the Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan slammed the Telangana government’s inaction.(Photo: Twitter: @DrTamilisaiGuv)

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and health minister T. Harish Rao were engulfed in a Twitter war on Sunday, after the former took a jibe at the BRS for not implementing the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) and claiming that the Centre was not funding medical education in the state.

Terming the PMSSY a “visionary” scheme that led to a “medical revolution” in the past eight years, by funding one medical college in every district, the Governor slammed the Telangana government’s inaction.

“When every state applied for new med colleges under the PMSSY scheme Telangana failed to apply in time as stated by Union health minister Mansukh Mandavia. You sleep and wake up late and ask. TN got 11 medical colleges in a single year,” she said.

Harish Rao countered her remarks by saying that gross injustice had been meted out to Telangana in sanctioning medical colleges, despite repeated pleas from the state government to the Centre. He said of the 157 medical colleges approved by the Centre, none were for Telangana.

He said the Centre had “discriminated against and deceived” the state government in all three phases of college allotments and slammed contrasting statements made by Union ministers on the issue.

“One said Telangana did not make any request, another said the government wanted colleges in Khammam and Karimnagar. By stating that the Centre did not give a nod because private colleges are already set up, who is misleading people?” Harish Rao asked.

He said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had allocated state funds to build 12 medical colleges in districts and that the state topped the country by recording 19 MBBS seats per lakh people. “Instead of hurling abuses, the Centre and the Governor should appreciate the Telangana government for opening eight medical colleges in a single day,” Harish Rao said.

He said it would be a great help to the people “if Raj Bhavan reorients its focus and pushes the Centre for the Tribal University and Rail Coach Factory, as promised in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.”

BRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy called the Governor’s statement “highly unfortunate” and said it was “a false charge” made without checking the facts. He said that BJP MLA Etala Rajendar, the then health minister, had met previous Union health ministers several times, unsuccessfully, for funds.

BRS MLA K. P. Vivekanand said the Governor was making a “political statement” and creating hurdles for the state government. He called her statement an attempt to defame the BRS government to help the BJP.

 

...
Tags: governor dr tamilisai soundararajan, health minister t. harish rao, twitter war, bharat rashtra samiti (brs)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Traffic from VV statue towards Khairatabad flyover and Necklace rotary would be diverted towards Shadan and Nirankari Bhavan. (DC File Photo)

Traffic diversions for SHE teams run

Doctors of the Endodontics team performing root-canal treatment during the Endo-Marathon organised at Army College of Dental Sciences. (Photo by arrangement)

National Cons-Endo Day: Army college organises endo-marathon

Cyberabad police arrested 11 persons for their alleged involvement. (Photo by arrangement)

Petbasheerabad honour killing: Victim’s brother-in-law arrested for gruesome murder

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo: DC)

JNJMACHS thanks CM for house sites to journalists



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Stray dogs killed in AP: Maneka Gandhi’s outfit takes up case

According to sources, some stray dogs bit some tender calves in the village as also a girl. The locals complained to the panchayat officials. The Sarpanch and the panchayat secretary called the dog catchers from the Konaseema district and they came and killed the dog. This news turned viral on social media and some animal lovers brought it to the notice of Maneka Gandhi. (Image Source: Facebook)

India to bridge digital divide

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, chief coordinator, G20 India. (Photo: Twitter)

Supreme Court rules in favour of collegium-like appointments of EC

Unanimous verdict by five-judge Constitution bench of Justice K.M. Joseph, Justice Ajay Rastogi, Justice Aniruddha Bose, Justice Hrishikesh Roy, Justice C.T. Ravikumar. (File Photo: DC)

Modi lauds CJI for push to make SC judgments available in regional languages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju during the Constitution Day celebrations. (PTI file photo)

Wheat growers fear crop loss as temperature hits above-normal range

Wheat growers in Punjab is fearing loss of crops due to above-normal temperature in the past few days. (Representational image: AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->