BJP state wide protests on medico’s death

HYDERABAD: Asking the BRS government to order a judicial inquiry into the suicide death of Dr D. Preethi, the BJP said it would hold demonstrations all over the state from noon to 4 pm on Monday to press the demand.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar announced the agitation programme after meeting the family members of Dr Preethi at Girni thanda in Jangaon district on Sunday.

“If the government is not at fault, why can’t it order a judicial probe by a High Court judge into Dr Preethi’s death? What is its objection in taking stern action against the culprits? Why are the police threatening the students who are agitating for justice,” he asked.

Sanjay said Dr Preethi had died in mysterious circumstances. “According to her friends, she was courageous to call a spade a spade. But it was projected that she had died by suicide,” he said.

Alleging that the police had tampered with evidences to save the accused, Dr Mohammed Saif, fearing that it might lead to communal violence, Sanjay claimed the police had opened Dr Preethi’s mobile phone by using her thumb impressions.

He said had the authorities taken action after receiving a complaint from Dr Preethi, she would have been allive. It was shameful of some BRS leaders to speak in support of Dr Saif, he said.

He said he suspected that Dr Preethi had died in MGM Hospital. He dismissed the subsequent treatment at Nims Hospital as a “drama” and claimed that the doctors had treated a dead body.

He accused the police of threatening the family members of the medico and forcing them to perform her last rites. He asked by minister K.T. Rama Rao had remained silent on the medico’s death.