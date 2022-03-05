TTD goes eco-friendly, replaces regular fans

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has been replacing conventional fans in all its guesthouses and offices with super-efficient BLDC fans. (DC photo)

TIRUPATI: As part of an energy conservation drive, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has been replacing conventional fans in all its guesthouses and offices with super-efficient BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) fans.

With an aim to turn the hill-town of Tirumala an eco-friendly and energy-efficient pilgrim centre, the TTD trust board said it is procuring 5,000 BLDC fans. These would be fixed at the anna prasadam buildings, pilgrims’ amenities complexes, choultries, rest houses, Kalyanakatta etc in Tirumala. It would replace the existing old fans that had been fixed ten years ago.

It is estimated to save at least 0.88 MU per annum with Rs 39-40 lakh monetary savings for 5,000 fans. According to a board resolution, the TTD trust board has accorded administrative sanction for Rs 1.38 crore to procure 5,000 BLDC fans.

The state-owned AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) had conducted surveys in TTD buildings and temples etc to assess the potential energy savings. It recommended TTD to maintain the power factor of the HT services above 0.97, to use LED light fixtures in place of ordinary tube or streetlights, to use 5-star rating appliances in place of 3/2/1 stars, and use BLDC fans in place of ordinary ceiling fans.

The TTD trust board decided to procure 5000 BLDC fans in the first phase through the AP State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation, a Joint venture of AP Power utilities and state government, which in turn will procure the BLDC fans through the central government enterprise, EESL.

“The recommendations of the third-party accredited energy auditor of BEE suggested replacement of conventional fans with 75W capacity with 35W BLDC fans because they consume low electricity, generate low noise, have a better life span, improve the power factor and control speed remotely.

As per the agreement, the APSSEDCO will replace ordinary ceiling fans with BLDC fans; and during the warranty period, it will attend any repair of defective fans within 7 working days from the date of receipt of complaint. In case the repair requires replacement, the corporation will supply new fans.