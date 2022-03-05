HMDA to prepare DPRs for ORR-RRR radial road project

HMDA has proposed to connect the 158-km Outer Ring Road (ORR) with the 339-km-long proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) through over 50 radial roads. (File photo)

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has proposed to connect the 158-km Outer Ring Road (ORR) with the 339-km-long proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) through over 50 radial roads. The state government asked for a detailed project report (DPR) on the radial roads which is expected to cost Rs 2,500 crore.

According to the HMDA officials, the radial roads will provide a smoother linkage between the two ring roads. The proposed project will be executed with several nodal agencies including roads and building and municipal administration and urban development departments.

Out of the proposed 33 radial roads, the HMDA has completed seven which are being seen as showpiece projects. Citing their successful execution, the government, during a recent review meeting, asked the HMDA to execute the radial roads project.

A senior official said the HMDA would soon embark on a study to construct the radial roads and would hire a consultant to prepare estimates for the project that will be completed in two phases.

The HMDA has completed the construction of four and six lane roads connecting Prof. Jayashankar Agriculture University with Himayatsagar and Rethibowli Junction and AP Police Academy. Radial roads now connect Cantonment Y Junction at Langar Houz to Gandipet T Junction and Bairamalguda to Bongulur Gate. The Pahadi Shareef police station-Tukkuguda, Laxmiguda crossroads-Mamidipally and the Financial District-Kokapet radial roads are the other ones.

A 53.2-kilometre road was laid at the cost of Rs 341.17 crore. The remaining part of the project has been taken up by other nodal agencies to connect Bhongir, Sangareddy, Ameenpur, Pocharam and Ibrahimpatnam. Apart from this roads will be built to link Moosapet with BHEL and Nagole bridge with Singaram. The other roads are to connect Kanchanbagh-Adibatla, Taranagar-Devaraguda and Nizampet-Kazipalle.