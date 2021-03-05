Reopening of refurbished Yadadri temple complex in May likely

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that the compound wall of the temple should look appealing and be dotted with paintings from ancient scriptures. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday hinted at the possibility of reopening the renovated Yadadri temple complex in May.

He said that the renovation works have almost come to an end and steps should to be taken to complete them before May so that temple could be inaugurated.

Rao was speaking after inspecting the works at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple atop Yadadri hill for close to six hours. He went around the main complex, mada streets, way to queue, mandapam, exhibition complexes, Brahmotsavam mandapam, queue line facilities, Rajagopuram, construction progress of Shivalayam, Swami Pushkarini, construction of bathing ghats and construction of staircases, among other areas.

The Chief Minister said that the compound wall of the temple should look appealing and be dotted with paintings from ancient scriptures. He suggested the use of bras. He wanted sculptures at the temple complex depicting Prahlada Charitam and Narasimha Charitham and the queue line complex moved closer to the compound wall. He directed that roads leading to the queue lines should be wide and on a higher elevation.

Rao said that there should not be any obstructions at the main entrance so that devotes can view the abhisheka and other pujas in the sanctum sanctorum even from a distance. He examined the dwaja sthamba, idol of Lord Hanuman and Tanjore paintings displayed there, Andal Alwar temple, and Parakamani.

He said after a darshan of the main deity, darshan of Kshetra Palaka should be done as per the traditional practices.

The Chief Minister inspected the completed office of the executive officer, deities' palanquin and mirror mandapam, and was very impressed with the railing work.

Rao said that if a need arises, officials under the leadership of CM's special secretary Bhoopal Reddy should visit the special mall constructed with lights.