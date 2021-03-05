Nation Other News 05 Mar 2021 Reopening of refurbi ...
Nation, In Other News

Reopening of refurbished Yadadri temple complex in May likely

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 5, 2021, 3:13 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2021, 7:38 am IST
KCR inspects works during six-hour tour
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that the compound wall of the temple should look appealing and be dotted with paintings from ancient scriptures. — DC Image
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that the compound wall of the temple should look appealing and be dotted with paintings from ancient scriptures. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday hinted at the possibility of reopening the renovated Yadadri temple complex in May.

He said that the renovation works have almost come to an end and steps should to be taken to complete them before May so that temple could be inaugurated.

 

Rao was speaking after inspecting the works at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple atop Yadadri hill for close to six hours. He went around the main complex, mada streets, way to queue, mandapam, exhibition complexes, Brahmotsavam mandapam, queue line facilities, Rajagopuram, construction progress of Shivalayam, Swami Pushkarini, construction of bathing ghats and construction of staircases, among other areas.

The Chief Minister said that the compound wall of the temple should look appealing and be dotted with paintings from ancient scriptures. He suggested the use of bras. He wanted sculptures at the temple complex depicting Prahlada Charitam and Narasimha Charitham and the queue line complex moved closer to the compound wall. He directed that roads leading to the queue lines should be wide and on a higher elevation.

 

Rao said that there should not be any obstructions at the main entrance so that devotes can view the abhisheka and other pujas in the sanctum sanctorum even from a distance. He examined the dwaja sthamba, idol of Lord Hanuman and Tanjore paintings displayed there, Andal Alwar temple, and Parakamani.

He said after a darshan of the main deity, darshan of Kshetra Palaka should be done as per the traditional practices.

The Chief Minister inspected the completed office of the executive officer, deities' palanquin and mirror mandapam, and was very impressed with the railing work.

 

Rao said that if a need arises, officials under the leadership of CM's special secretary Bhoopal Reddy should visit the special mall constructed with lights.

...
Tags: kcr, yadadri temple, renovation works yadadri temple, kcr inspects yadadri temple works, bhoopal reddy, parakamani, tanjore paintings, prahlada charitham, narasimha charitham, keshtra palaka, yadadri hill
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The bench opined that the town planning officers at all levels were in connivance with builders of illegal constructions, and hence they were ignoring violations.

Telangana HC blames field staff for illegal buildings in city

Venkata Reddy said that no one, from the commissioner of the local municipality to minister, K.T. Rama Rao, had acted on his complaints for the past six months. (DC file photo)

Komatireddy petitions CJ over silence on illegal structure

Having expressed its displeasure over the way objectionable content, including pornography was being shown on OTT platforms without prior screening, the court asked Mr Mehta to place before it the recently notified Information Technology Rules, which provide for regulation of content on OTT platforms. — PTI file photo

SC favours screening of programmes on OTT platforms

It was decided to hold the budget session after the MLC elections, the results of which will be declared on March 17. — DC file photo

Telangana CM for 7-day budget session from March 18



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Surge in daily COVID cases in Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, TN, Gujarat, Karnataka

Maharashtra has reported the highest new cases at 9,855 and it is the highest number recorded in the state since October 18 when 10,259 new cases were reported. (PTI file photo)

After 75 days, Maharashtra reports 5,000-plus new COVID-19 cases

The state had reported 5,229 infections on December 4, which had been followed by a gradual drop in cases. (DC image)

Family suspects woman died due to COVID vaccine jab in AP

District medical officer Dr M Suhasini said the department conducted a primary inquiry and there was no evidence to show the death was due to a reaction from the corona vaccine. (Representational image: DC photo)

HC pulls up state for delay in public prosecutor appointments

Not satisfied with the contention of the government pleader that 212 public prosecutors have been appointed as of now and only 200 posts remained to be filled, CJ Kohli observed that 50 per cent of vacancies remaining vacant was no small matter. — By arrangement

Kerala to host annual folk art fest from February 20

Representational Image (Twitter@asialuxe_travel)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham