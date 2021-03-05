Nation Other News 05 Mar 2021 HC pulls up state fo ...
Nation, In Other News

HC pulls up state for delay in public prosecutor appointments

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 5, 2021, 6:54 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2021, 7:23 am IST
Chief Justice Hima Kohli expressed surprise that 6 months were “not enough” for the government to complete the process of appointment
Not satisfied with the contention of the government pleader that 212 public prosecutors have been appointed as of now and only 200 posts remained to be filled, CJ Kohli observed that 50 per cent of vacancies remaining vacant was no small matter. — By arrangement
 Not satisfied with the contention of the government pleader that 212 public prosecutors have been appointed as of now and only 200 posts remained to be filled, CJ Kohli observed that 50 per cent of vacancies remaining vacant was no small matter. — By arrangement

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday observed that the government must be held responsible for the delay in justice dispensation in the state’s criminal courts.

Citing information that only 212 public prosecutors (PPs) were appointed to the 570 criminal courts in the state, the court asked how speedy justice was possible.

 

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy expressed serious concern over the undue delay in appointment of the PPs and sought immediate action to fill the posts.

The bench also asked the government to make sure that the post of director of prosecutions is filled by the government and a compliance report to that effect is filed before the court by April 1.

The bench said it was not impressed by the submissions made by the government pleader for home department, Srikanth Reddy, on the appointment of PPs. He had informed the court that the government has taken the initiative in appointing 212 public prosecutors against 414 vacancies.

 

“Advocate General B.S. Prasad had held elaborate discussions with the home secretary and other officials, due to which the appointments have materialised and efforts are being made to fill up the remaining vacancies,” Srikanth Reddy had said.

Reacting to this, Chief Justice Hima Kohli expressed surprise that six months were “not enough” for the government to complete the process of appointment of PPs. The last such order was issued in September 2020 and now the government came before the court and sought more time for making fresh appointments.

 

“Such undue delay will deprive the needy of justice as public prosecutors formed the backbone of the criminal justice system and the entire trial of criminal cases depended on the assistance rendered by the PPs to the court. Non-appointment of PPs delays justice. How long will deliberations go on? We want results, not the meetings,” CJ made it clear.


Not satisfied with the contention of the government pleader that 212 public prosecutors have been appointed as of now and only 200 posts remained to be filled, CJ Kohli observed that 50 per cent of vacancies remaining vacant was no small matter. It meant one pubic prosecutor managing two courts. “There are 570 criminal courts in Telangana,” the CJ noted and pointed out that the present situation delayed trials and justice too is delayed.

 

The court directed the government to provide the infrastructure like laptop and proper training to public prosecutors as to how prosecution is done and the investigation process taken forward when they are appointed.

...
Tags: telangana high court, justice hima kohli, appointment of public prosecutors telangana, 50 per cent public prosecutor vacancies filled, 570 criminal courts in telangana, officials asked to give laptops to telangana public prosecutors


Latest From Nation

The bench opined that the town planning officers at all levels were in connivance with builders of illegal constructions, and hence they were ignoring violations.

Telangana HC blames field staff for illegal buildings in city

Venkata Reddy said that no one, from the commissioner of the local municipality to minister, K.T. Rama Rao, had acted on his complaints for the past six months. (DC file photo)

Komatireddy petitions CJ over silence on illegal structure

Having expressed its displeasure over the way objectionable content, including pornography was being shown on OTT platforms without prior screening, the court asked Mr Mehta to place before it the recently notified Information Technology Rules, which provide for regulation of content on OTT platforms. — PTI file photo

SC favours screening of programmes on OTT platforms

It was decided to hold the budget session after the MLC elections, the results of which will be declared on March 17. — DC file photo

Telangana CM for 7-day budget session from March 18



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Surge in daily COVID cases in Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, TN, Gujarat, Karnataka

Maharashtra has reported the highest new cases at 9,855 and it is the highest number recorded in the state since October 18 when 10,259 new cases were reported. (PTI file photo)

After 75 days, Maharashtra reports 5,000-plus new COVID-19 cases

The state had reported 5,229 infections on December 4, which had been followed by a gradual drop in cases. (DC image)

Family suspects woman died due to COVID vaccine jab in AP

District medical officer Dr M Suhasini said the department conducted a primary inquiry and there was no evidence to show the death was due to a reaction from the corona vaccine. (Representational image: DC photo)

Kerala to host annual folk art fest from February 20

Representational Image (Twitter@asialuxe_travel)

Declining trend in new Covid cases continues in India

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,05,61,608 as on date and the Recovery Rate is 97.27%. — AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham