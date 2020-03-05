Nation Other News 05 Mar 2020 West Bengal man gets ...
West Bengal man gets voter ID card with a doggie's photo

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Mar 5, 2020, 3:07 pm IST
Updated Mar 5, 2020, 3:07 pm IST
Block development officer says it was the not 'final voter card'
Sunil Karmakar with the voter card carrying dog's photo instead of his own (ANI)
Murshidabad: A voter in this district of West Bengal was shocked when he received his voter ID card. It had a picture of a dog on it.

Sunil Karmakar, a resident of Ramnagar village, had applied for a correction in his voter card. In the revised card he received, there was a picture of a dog instead of his own.

 

Karmakar was called to the local school to be given his voter ID card. The officer there signed it and gave it to him. There it was, the picture of a dog.

This is playing with my dignity. I will go to the BDO office and request that this should not happen again.

- Sunil Karmakar, voter, Ramnagar village, Murshidabad

Asked about the anomaly, the Block Development Officer (BDO) said a revised card would be sent to Karmakar.

“it’s not his final voter ID card. If there is a mistake, it'll be corrected.””

Asked about the dog’s picture, the BDO said the error might have been done by someone while filling out the application online.

“The photo has already been corrected. He'll get the final ID card with the correct photo," he added.

...
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


