Nation Other News 05 Mar 2020 Uber passenger turns ...
Nation, In Other News

Uber passenger turns cab driver after cabbie dozes off at wheel

PTI
Published Mar 5, 2020, 1:08 pm IST
Updated Mar 5, 2020, 1:08 pm IST
The Passenger said that Just half an hour before reaching the destination, the driver woke up and took over his duties
Representational image (AP photo)
 Representational image (AP photo)

Pune: A 28-year-old woman was forced to take the wheel of an Uber cab after seeing that its driver was falling asleep while driving from Pune to Mumbai.

The incident that took place on February 21, came to light after the passenger Tejaswini Divya Naik posted videos about it on social media. Naik booked a cab from Pune to go to her home at Andheri in Mumbai at around 1 pm on February 21.

 

Initially, the driver was constantly on the phone and I told him not to use the phone while driving. After he put the phone down, he started falling asleep,

Tejaswini Divya Naik

Naik alleged that at one point, the driver almost hit another car and a divider, adding that she offered to drive the car if he needed to nap for a while.

"When he finally relented, I took the wheel and told him that he could sleep for half an hour as I would not drive for long because of my back problem,” she added

But instead of sleeping while Naik drove, the cab driver kept talking on the phone and even praised her driving skills, she said.

When the driver finally slept, she clicked photos and videos of him naping for proof, Naik said, adding that she later posted a video of the incident on social media and tagged the cab company.

When contacted, Uber's spokesperson, in an email stated, “This is a regrettable and concerning incident. Upon learning about this, the driver partner's access to the app has been suspended.”

...
Tags: pune, maharashtra, uber cab, uber cab driver, ola cab, andheri, tejaswini divya naik, mumbai
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune


Related Stories

‘Uber Commute’ illegal: Taxi drivers

Latest From Nation

Nirav Modi (PTI file photo)

Nirav Modi’s Mumbai properties attached for tax recovery: BMC

Sonia Gandhi. (File photo)

Uproar in LS over Rajasthan MP's remark on Sonia Gandhi family

Representational image (PTI photo)

EPFO cuts interest rate on deposits to 8.5 pc for 2019-20

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI photo

Indian pilgrims stranded in Coronavirus-hit Iran will be evacuated



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how a virus outbreak is changing habits across the world

A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Japan. AFP Photo
 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

EPFO cuts interest rate on deposits to 8.5 pc for 2019-20

Representational image (PTI photo)

Do not spread misinformation about coronavirus

Representational image (PTI photo)

Go easy on Holi, Amit Shah to Indians after Coronavirus outbreak

Representational image (ANI photo)

Coronavirus-hit Telangana techie recuperating

Visitors wear protective masks in wake of the deadly novel coronavirus, at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (PTI photo)

Kerala man in critical condition with coronavirus-like symptoms

Kerala has had three coronavirus positive cases so far
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham