Nation Other News 05 Mar 2020 EPFO cuts interest r ...
Nation, In Other News

EPFO cuts interest rate on deposits to 8.5 pc for 2019-20

PTI
Published Mar 5, 2020, 1:43 pm IST
Updated Mar 5, 2020, 1:43 pm IST
The EPFO had provided 8.65 per cent rate of interest on EPF for 2018-19 to its around six crore subscribers
Representational image (PTI photo)
 Representational image (PTI photo)

New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO on Thursday lowered interest rate on provident fund deposits to 8.5 per cent for the current financial year, said Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Thursday.

The EPFO had provided 8.65 per cent rate of interest on EPF for 2018-19 to its around six crore subscribers. The decision was taken at a meeting of the the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's (EPFO) apex decision making body -- the Central Board of Trustee.

 

“The EPFO has decided to provide 8.5 per cent interest rate on EPF deposits for 2019-20 in the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting today,” Gangwar told reporters after the meeting here.

Now, the labour ministry requires the finance ministry's concurrence on the matter. Since the Government of India is the guarantor, the finance ministry has to vet the proposal for EPF interest rate to avoid any liability on account of shortfall in the EPFO income for a fiscal.

The finance ministry has been nudging the labour ministry for aligning the EPF interest rate with other small saving schemes run by the government like the public provident fund and post office saving schemes.

The EPFO had provided 8.65 per cent rate of interest to its subscribers for 2016-17 and 8.55 per cent in 2017-18. The rate of interest was slightly higher at 8.8 per cent in 2015-16.

It had given 8.75 per cent rate of interest in 2013-14 as well as 2014-15, higher than 8.5 per cent for 2012-13.

...
Tags: epfo funds, employee provident fund (epf)


Related Stories

How to maximise your PF money after retirement

Latest From Nation

Nirav Modi (PTI file photo)

Nirav Modi’s Mumbai properties attached for tax recovery: BMC

Sonia Gandhi. (File photo)

Uproar in LS over Rajasthan MP's remark on Sonia Gandhi family

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI photo

Indian pilgrims stranded in Coronavirus-hit Iran will be evacuated

Representational image (AP photo)

Uber passenger turns cab driver after cabbie dozes off at wheel



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how a virus outbreak is changing habits across the world

A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Japan. AFP Photo
 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Uber passenger turns cab driver after cabbie dozes off at wheel

Representational image (AP photo)

Do not spread misinformation about coronavirus

Representational image (PTI photo)

Go easy on Holi, Amit Shah to Indians after Coronavirus outbreak

Representational image (ANI photo)

Coronavirus-hit Telangana techie recuperating

Visitors wear protective masks in wake of the deadly novel coronavirus, at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (PTI photo)

Kerala man in critical condition with coronavirus-like symptoms

Kerala has had three coronavirus positive cases so far
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham