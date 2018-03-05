The more Rahul campaigns, the better it is for BJP in Karnataka: Javadekar

Leaders, particularly ministers, are prone to their own idiosyncrasies. But Prakash Javadekar is certainly an exception. When he meets reporters for an interview, he pulls up the chair, holds the recorder and shows his humane side. When Deccan Chronicle caught up with the Union HRD minister, he was reading a piece on the late Sridevi. Later analysing the article, he showered praise on the author. As the interview progressed, he displayed the depth of his understanding of Karnataka politics. He exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win Karnataka hands down. Here are the excerpts.

You have toured Karnataka and what is your feedback?

In the last six months, I toured 17 districts, and I strongly feel there is an anti-incumbency factor. People want to throw out this inept government. They want to see the good governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and see B.S. Yeddyurappa as the next chief minister. Time is ripe for a change.

Unlike the public, a politician uses his own yardstick to gauge the mood of the people. What is your assessment?

People have become aspirational now. There is a positive wave for the BJP and a negative one for the Congress. There was a time when the Congress won Chikkamagaluru. Now, we won all the five seats in that district. Congress’ is entitlement (privilege) politics, while ours is development politics. Congress gives alms and tries to get votes, while we try to empower people and make them self-reliant. That is the difference between the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party.

More specifically, the impression about rural Karnataka...

Over 3,800 farmers have committed suicide in the last four-and-a-half years. In Hassan, potato-growers have suffered a lot, but this government has not compensated them. Last year, the government distributed seeds produced in their labs, but they failed. In Tumakuru, 24 tmcft of water was promised, but people got only 4 tmcft. The farmers are now cursing this government. Davanagere city that has 6.5 lakh population does not get water even once in 10 days. They have to spend nearly Rs 2,000 a month to get water from private tankers. Look at what we do. We give soil health cards, which explain what a farmer should and should not do. We have overcome urea shortage, and as a result, there is no diversion of urea fertiliser. Over 500 APMCs have been networked. Blue and dairy revolutions have helped farmers get better remuneration. The Swaminathan Commission report has been implemented and 50 percent more remuneration over the cost of production has been ensured to farmers. Even Fasal Bima Yojana has been successful. Under crop insurance, of the Rs 1,100 crore insured, Rs 1,050 crore has been disbursed. Maharashtra (which is ruled by a BJP coalition government) has waived of loans of farmers availed through nationalised banks. You see what happened in North Eastern states. We will cross 150 seats in Karnataka.

NE states are different from Karnataka...

(Smiles) From Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat to Jharkhand, I can go on. People are showing whose rule they prefer. This government has been involved in so many scams, including the one in sand dealing.

But, many feel, as an opposition party, the BJP has failed. It has failed to take issues to their logical end...

As an opposition party, we raised issues, and fought inside and outside the legislature.

Interestingly, both AICC president Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah target Narendra Modi. Does it mean the fight is between the PM and CM?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very popular. No, the fight is not between the Prime Minister and chief minister.

But Mr Gandhi and Mr Siddaramaiah attack BJP leaders who went to jail. That has the potential to swing voters...

(Laughs) Mr Gandhi who is involved in a fraud case is on bail. Who will trust him? Mr Gandhi raised the Rafale deal issue. Where is corruption in it? Let him show it. Mere criticism will not stick. The more Rahul Gandhi campaigns, the better it is for the BJP in Karnataka. After the polls, you see where these leaders will be who got watches and indulged in scams. They criticise us on the Lokpal issue. The government asked Khargeji to participate in the Lokpal selection meet as a special invitee. But he stayed away

He had a point because his views would not have been taken into account...

No, we invited him with the same status, but he stayed away. It is an excuse. The Congress party does not want Lokpal. They did not constitute a Lokpal in the past. Even now, they do not want an ombudsman.

The caste is a reality in Karnataka politics. So, Siddaramaiah’s caste would help him get more votes…

It is the Congress party’s politics to divide the castes. Ours is to unite and prosper.

But Karnataka elections have a caste link. So, you chose B.S.Yeddyurappa, who is a Lingayat. Mr Siddaramaiah, who is a Kuruba, has nearly 65 percent votes of minorities and Kurubas. The BJP has a real problem. Isn’t it?

Congress does this. (Laughs) Calculation of caste is fine, but it will not come to the ballot box. Congress will lose and then it will become Congress (P). Congress (P) means Punjab and Puducherry.

But, Karnataka can be a Bihar for the Bharatiya Janata Party...

You take it from me, Karnatka will become like Uttar Pradesh elections. SP, BSP will fight. The three-way fight will help us.